NHL releases schedule for Wild-Canucks qualifying round series

Fans in the State of Hockey can officially add Minnesota Wild games to their calendars once again.

The National Hockey League released the schedule for all qualifying-round series , including the best-of-five set between Minnesota and Vancouver.

The series will begin Aug. 2 with all games played at Rogers Place, the home arena for the Edmonton Oilers. Minnesota will be the home team for games three and four.

Full schedule:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT)
Aug. 2 Vancouver Canucks Rogers Place TBD
Aug. 4 Vancouver Canucks Rogers Place TBD
Aug. 6 Vancouver Canucks Rogers Place TBD
Aug. 7* Vancouver Canucks Rogers Place TBD
Aug. 9* Vancouver Canucks Rogers Place TBD

*if necessary