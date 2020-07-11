NHL releases schedule for Wild-Canucks qualifying round series
Fans in the State of Hockey can officially add Minnesota Wild games to their calendars once again.
More Wild coverage
The National Hockey League released the schedule for all qualifying-round series , including the best-of-five set between Minnesota and Vancouver.
The series will begin Aug. 2 with all games played at Rogers Place, the home arena for the Edmonton Oilers. Minnesota will be the home team for games three and four.
Full schedule:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (CT)
|Aug. 2
|Vancouver Canucks
|Rogers Place
|TBD
|Aug. 4
|Vancouver Canucks
|Rogers Place
|TBD
|Aug. 6
|Vancouver Canucks
|Rogers Place
|TBD
|Aug. 7*
|Vancouver Canucks
|Rogers Place
|TBD
|Aug. 9*
|Vancouver Canucks
|Rogers Place
|TBD
*if necessary
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.