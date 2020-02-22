HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics 127, Wolves 117
Malik Beasley had 27 points, but the Timberwolves couldn’t contain Gordon Hayward and company in a 127-117 loss to the Celtics.
Check out the highlights:
.@Dloading has the ball on a string 😳
Presented by @MetroByTMobile pic.twitter.com/EBkC4WFl90
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
James Johnson hits from deep!
Presented by @tacobell pic.twitter.com/Aq7FfTti6Y
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
THROW
IT
DOWN
Okogie slams it home!
Presented by @MetroByTMobile pic.twitter.com/R5L39WoUga
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
Has @Mbeasy5 ever missed a 3-pointer?
Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/dtYfRe5vWT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
👀👀👀
Now THAT'S how you end a half @Mbeasy5! 👏#Timberwolves trail the Celtics 61-53 at the break pic.twitter.com/hIwFx4SbNu
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
.@Dloading with eyes on the back of his head 👀 pic.twitter.com/UkQY1Yzky1
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
James Johnson says NO 🚫 pic.twitter.com/ks47cCwhjO
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
Need a bucket?
Malik Beasley has got you covered 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPOSGwiIbx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020
Malik Beasley had 27 points, but the Timberwolves couldn't contain Gordon Hayward and the Celtics in a 127-117 loss.
Full highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xvDqK6W10V
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 22, 2020