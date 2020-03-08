Missouri uses huge second half to top Alabama 69-50

COLUMBIA – Dru Smith scored 17, Mark Smith added 13 and Missouri cruised to a 69-50 regular season finale win over Alabama on Saturday.

The Tigers (15-16, 7-11 SEC) and the Crimson Tide (16-15, 8-10) kept it close in the first half with Missouri taking a one-point lead into halftime.

The Tigers offense came alive in the second half, and they outscored the Crimson Tide 48-30 in the final 20 minutes to seal the win.

Kira Lewis Jr. scored a game-high 18 points for Alabama, and Jaden Shackelford added 13.

Mitchell Smith scored 10 for Missouri, Xavier Pinson dropped nine and Jeremiah Tilmon added eight points and nine rebounds.

Missouri, the No. 10 seed, will play No. 7 seed Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

No. 9 seed Alabama will face No. 8 seed Tennessee on Thursday.