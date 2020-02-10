TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Atlanta Hawks (15-39, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Atlanta visits the Orlando Magic after Trae Young scored 48 points in the Hawks’ 140-135 overtime victory against the Knicks.

The Magic are 15-17 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 8-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 2-26 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 43.2 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 101-93 in the last meeting on Dec. 30. Brandon Goodwin led Atlanta with 21 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Vucevic has averaged 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier has averaged 17.3 points and totaled 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 29.7 points and collecting 4.5 rebounds. John Collins has averaged 12.2 rebounds and added 25.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (right calcaneus), Cameron Reddish: out (concussion), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (hand).