Packers all-time tournament: 1966 (2) vs. 2016 (15)

First-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 2 seed 1966 vs. No. 15 seed 2016.

The eventual winner of Super Bowl I allowed nearly 60 fewer points than any other team in the NFL (163). The defense once again featured five first-team All-Pros: Adderley, Lee Roy Caffey, Davis, Ray Nitschke and Wood. The defense collected 28 interceptions while NFL MVP Starr threw only three in 251 attempts. He completed 62.2% of his passes and had a 105.0 passer rating – no QB would post that high a passer rating again until Dan Marino in 1984. Taylor rushed for only 705 yards and four TDs but also had a team-high 41 catches for 331 yards and two TDs. Carroll Dale led receivers with 876 yards and seven TDs. Green Bay stormed through the NFL West with a 12-2 record, beat Dallas in the NFL championship 34-27 and then topped Kansas City in the first Super Bowl 35-10.

In Mike McCarthy’s last playoff appearance (and winning season) as Packers head coach, Rodgers had a career-high 401 completions, threw for 4,428 yards and led the NFL with 40 TD passes. He also ran for 369 yards, second-most on the team. Eddie Lacy had 360 yards but was lost after five games after injuring his ankle and never played for Green Bay again. Ty Montgomery (457 yards) ended up as the Packers’ leading rusher. Nelson had another big year receiving, with 1,257 yards and 14 TDs while Davante Adams came into his own with 997 yards and 12 TDs. A young defense allowed the 21st most points in the NFL. Green Bay sat at 4-6 after Week 11 but reeled off six straight wins to close the season then two more in the playoffs before losing at Atlanta in the NFC championship.