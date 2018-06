Erik Kratz, Brewers catcher (↑ UP)

It wouldn't be a surprise if Kratz thought he'd never play in the major leagues again. After all, he turns 38 years old on June 15, had been a backup his entire career and got just two at-bats in the majors last year with the New York Yankees. But with Milwaukee looking to get more production out of its No. 2 catcher, Kratz got a lifeline … and so far has made the most of it. Since being acquired by the Brewers, he's played in three games (entering Wednesday's afternoon contest, in which he started) and all he's done is get 6 hits in 12 at-bats -- compiling two hits in each game -- with two home runs. Not a bad way to keep yourself in the big leagues.