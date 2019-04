Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers wide receiver

TWITTER HANDLE: @MVS__11

POST: Doesn’t matter when you get picked this weekend. You still gotta play football. Doesn’t matter what the “experts” say about you. When you step on the field, make the best of your opportunity. Believe in yourself, EVERYDAY.

TOM’S TAKE: *immediately gets up and runs through wall*