Miller Park will no longer be Miller Park, and Brewers fans are, by and large, having none of it. The Brewers announced Tuesday morning that American Family Insurance will take over naming rights to the ballpark following the 2020 season, kicking off a 15-year deal. The announcement caused a bit of a stir. A little background: MillerCoors claimed the ballpark as its own back in 1996, nine months before workers broke ground on the project and five years before it opened in 2001. The match made sense. MillerCoors says its nearby Milwaukee brewery employs 680 people, and can brew up to 10 million barrels of beer every year. Per a comment on our Facebook page: "We are the Milwaukee Brewers not the Milwaukee Actuaries."