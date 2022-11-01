National Football League NFL RB rankings: Derrick Henry remains king; where do other elite backs land? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Staff

The running back position has changed a great deal over the past few decades of NFL history.

There were teams that built their identities around one workhorse back running into the middle of an offensive line over and over. There were many that deployed fullbacks as essential cogs of their offense. A steady four-yard average per play was rarely a bad thing; the goal was moving the chains.

The modern NFL values versatility and explosion to a very different degree. Running backs are now evaluated for their receiving ability to nearly the same degree as their running skills. We also know (or think we know) that blocking has a great deal more to do with an effective running game than the back himself does — which has led to teams allocating more resources elsewhere on the offense. Only one running back has a contract with an average annual value of more than $15 million (Christian McCaffrey). Four guards and 17 offensive tackles exceed that number.

Regardless, running backs do remain important — and the position is actually quite deep throughout the league. With that in mind, our writers listed their best 10 based on their confidence in each RB were he to take the field for a game next week. A first-place vote merited 10 points in our methodology and descended from there, down to a single point for 10th place. We then combined the scores to determine our rankings. Onward!

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Ben Arthur : Henry's dominance against the Texans showed the NFL world that he's still a freight train post-foot injury. But the Titans are also using him more than ever in the passing game. He continues to define Tennessee's identity.

David Helman : It's pretty incredible that Henry is essentially the only reliable thing about the Titans offense and no one can stop him anyway. He's averaging 140 rushing yards per game over the past month.

Henry McKenna : He leads the NFL in rushing yards and in total scrimmage yards per game (127.9) for players who have played more than two games. It sounds crazy to say, but Henry is the Cooper Kupp or the Tyreek Hill of the rushing game.

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Arthur: Of the NFL's top five rushers, Chubb has the most rushing touchdowns (10) and the second-highest yards-per-carry average (5.6). The three-time Pro Bowler has been the backbone of the Browns offense for years.

Helman: Chubb's career yards per carry average of 5.4 is tied for the best in league history. That says it all.

3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Geoff Schwartz : If this assignment is about who I'd draft first at the position, it would be CMC. He can do more than any running back with his ability to be used out of the backfield.

Eric D. Williams : He adds another dimension to an already explosive offense with his ability to get to the perimeter in the running game and catch the ball out of the backfield. The 49ers gave up a lot to get him, but the addition of McCaffrey makes them a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Ralph Vacchiano : He has no equal in how he can both wear teams down with his power and make them look clueless with his moves. He's the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage. Imagine what he could do if he ever ran behind a competent interior offensive line.

Carmen Vitali : I value running backs with the ability to take over a game, and Barkley tops that list easily. I watched him play running back and quarterback against the Chicago Bears, leading his Giants to victory in the process. If we're assuming good health, there's no one I'd rather put on the field than Barkley.

Saquon Barkley talks Giants' winning mentality and more Saquon Barkley sits down with Michael Strahan to talk about how the Giants have been winning games, Brian Daboll's influence and Barkley's bounce-back season.

5. Aaron Jones , Green Bay Packers

Schwartz: Jones has three games this season with more than 15 carries but no more than 20 in any single game. In the three games the Packers decided to use him, he's averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Vitali: Cook adds balance to an offense known for its pass-catching weapons and has given Minnesota another goal-line option. He's tied with Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Ken Walker III for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (5). And with Cook's excellent vision and big-play ability, I'd have no hesitation trusting him with the game on the line.

7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Arthur: Taylor's numbers are down significantly due to the Colts' run-blocking issues and his ankle injury, which sidelined him for two games. But the 2021 rushing triple-crown winner is still one of the elite backs in the league. He is tied for eighth in rushing yards per game (77).

8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Williams: The powerful runner has been one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise bleak season so far for the Raiders. Jacobs is No. 4 in the NFL in rushing (676) and No. 6 in scrimmage yards (828). Jacobs also has not lost a fumble on 143 touches this season.

9. Austin Ekeler , Los Angeles Chargers

McKenna: Ekeler is tied for second in the NFL with eight touchdowns (among non-QBs). He is averaging a whopping 6.9 points per game on a Chargers team that’s averaging 23.4 points per game. Ekeler is a proven scorer who can generate big plays in the running game and the passing game. He’s the modern RB.

Schwartz: Ekeler is a running back who can do it all but gets overshadowed by the Chargers QB and the consistent discussion about the team's fumbling offensive design. He could easily play in a run-first offense and put up massive numbers.

10. Travis Etienne , Jacksonville Jaguars

Vacchiano: He's a poor man's Saquon with his combination of power and moves. His value and production could explode now that the Jaguars have traded James Robinson and made Etienne the clear focus of their running game.

Honorable mentions: Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ken Walker III, Breece Hall

Zeke or Pollard: Who gives Cowboys the best chance to win? Chris Broussard posits that Tony Pollard is a better running back than Ezekiel Elliott, but that the Cowboys should leave Zeke in as a starter because he adds leadership to the team and because it would help avoid controversy.

This ranking was compiled by:

AFC South reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

Dallas Cowboys reporter David Helman ( @davidhelman_ )

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFL and betting analyst Geoff Schwartz ( @GeoffSchwartz )

NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

