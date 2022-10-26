National Football League NFL QB rankings: Mahomes, Allen lead new wave; where are Rodgers and Brady? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's no position in any sport that affects winning to the degree quarterbacks do. There's a reason they can take up 20% of a team's salary cap — meant to be spread between 53 players — and a reason why NFL franchises mortgage their futures when any potential top-10 passer comes available. Sometimes they get Matthew Stafford's 2021 season and a Super Bowl. Sometimes they get Russell Wilson's 2022 and an uncertain future. That's the inherent risk.

FOX Sports' NFL writing staff joined forces to rank the league's best quarterbacks. Our writers listed their best 10 based on their confidence in each QB were he to take the field for a game next week. A first-place vote merited 10 points in our methodology and descended from there, down to a single point for 10th place. We then combined the scores to determine our rankings. Onward!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Geoff Schwartz: While I believe Josh Allen will win the MVP this season, he's not better than Mahomes. No quarterback in the NFL is like Mahomes. He'd be the first pick in any redraft of the league.

Eric D. Williams: The Chiefs are still creating explosive plays without Tyreek Hill and Mahomes leads the league in touchdown passes with 20.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Henry McKenna: I would say Patrick Mahomes does a better job at avoiding costly turnovers in big games. But Mahomes was guilty of one against the Bills. Allen is the best QB on the planet right now, with his otherworldly arm strength and unique physicality as a runner.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Ben Arthur: After a rough start to 2022, Burrow has continued his ascension into the NFL's elite. He has completed at least 75% of his passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in consecutive games. He's sizzling right now.

Schwartz: After a slow start this season, it's time to acknowledge Burrow is now in the top tier of NFL quarterbacks.

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Carmen Vitali : His toughness is unmatched and his pure talent makes me think he could play for anyone. (And perhaps he should, given that the Chargers can't seem to get the most out of him.)

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Ralph Vacchiano: He's shown he can be a big-time passer, but with the way the Eagles run, they don't need him to be. Hurts doesn't have a hole in his game anymore. He's good in the pocket and out and can hit his targets all over the field. And his QB sneaks are unstoppable.

Vitali: Hurts is potentially the most complete quarterback on this list, especially given where NFL offenses seem to be going. He's top-10 in completion percentage and has the sixth-best quarterback rating in the league this season. It feels like the only reason his passing touchdowns are lacking is because he can run them in just as easily.

David Helman: Hurts is playing much, much better football than Brady and Rodgers, but I can't bring myself to put him above two guys with so much hardware to their names. Rest assured, if he continues this level of play, that will change.

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Arthur: Say what you want about the former league MVP, but he's fourth in passing touchdowns and has continued his dynamic playmaking with his legs after missing five games last season due to injury.

McKenna: Jackson has as much ability to beat you as a runner and as a passer. That's what makes him better than all but two players on this list for me (Allen and Mahomes).

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Helman: I'm well aware that neither Brady nor Rodgers is having a wonderful season, but I can't bring myself to believe both guys lost it overnight. I need to see a lot more before I leave either guy off a list like this.

Vitali: I'm following the lead of Rodgers' quarterback coach Tom Clements, who gave the 18-year vet his best grade of the season against Washington: This is aspirational. There's too much historical evidence to bet against Rodgers (go look at 2016 if you need proof), and given his body of work, you simply can't leave him off a top-10 quarterback list.

8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arthur: The greatest of all time doesn't look like himself for a Bucs team that is struggling badly. Brady leads the league with a 0.3% interception rate while throwing more than 40 times per game, but he has just eight touchdown passes in seven games.

9. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Helman: We'll see how he fares over the course of a full season, but Geno deserves recognition for the way he has started the year. The Seahawks were written off, and everyone outside that building assumed they'd be one of the worst teams in the league. Smith is a big reason why they're in first place instead.

Vacchiano: Having seen Smith with the Jets, I can't believe he's on this list. But he has been everything he was once supposed to be. He has a strong arm, makes smart decisions and doesn't turn the ball over (just three interceptions). He's come of age at 32.

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Vacchiano: The concussion took some steam out of what was shaping up to be an outstanding season. But his accuracy is remarkable, he's thrown well deep despite concerns about his arm strength and he's terrific outside of the pocket. The only question is whether he will be able to pick up where he left off before he got hurt.

Just missed:

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

This preview was compiled by:

AFC South reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

Dallas Cowboys reporter David Helman ( @davidhelman_ )

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFL and betting analyst Geoff Schwartz (@GeoffSchwartz)

NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

