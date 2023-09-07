National Football League Lions vs. Chiefs live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football Updated Sep. 7, 2023 8:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The wait is over!

Reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to kick off the 2023-24 NFL season Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET), and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish.

The Chiefs — which lead our initial NFL power rankings list and are current favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII — will be without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones , who's in the midst of a contract dispute and ongoing holdout. K.C. is also without All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce after he hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' final practice Tuesday.

On the other side, the Lions will be led by Goff and first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who is on a mission to reach 1,000-plus rushing yards this season and is expected be a central part of Detroit's offense right out of the gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments!

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Pregame scene

The Chiefs have averaged 37.8 points in their five opening weekend games. What's more, K.C. has scored a minimum of 33 points and a maximum of 44 points in Week 1 over the past five seasons and will look to keep it up tonight.

Scripted appearance?

The players on the field weren't the only stars in attendance Thursday. Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key was on the sidelines ahead of kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium. Key recently teamed up with the NFL for its new "You Can’t Make This Stuff Up" ad campaign tackling memes that the league is scripted.

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share