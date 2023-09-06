National Football League Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: I can log 1,000 rushing, 500 receiving yards Published Sep. 6, 2023 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

First-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs plans to be a central part of the Detroit Lions offense right out of the gate.

"Most definitely [I can reach 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards], especially with this system," Gibbs told ESPN Tuesday when asked about reaching those marks.

Based on his speed and ability to be a player in the passing game, Gibbs has been compared to Christian McCaffrey, including by Lions general manager Brad Holmes. McCaffrey, Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the only running backs in NFL history to total both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. In 2022, McCaffrey totaled a combined 1,139 rushing yards and 741 receiving yards with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit traded back to the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is where it selected Gibbs. After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech (2020-21), Gibbs transferred to Alabama for the 2022 college football season — and he dazzled the SEC.

Gibbs totaled 926 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry, while also totaling 44 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Crimson Tide in rushing yards and receptions.

Gibbs and former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery headline the Lions' new backfield. Detroit lost Jamaal Williams to the New Orleans Saints in free agency and traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions averaged 128.2 rushing yards per game last season, good for 11th in the NFL. As a whole, their offense averaged 380.0 total yards (fourth) and 26.6 points (fifth) per game.

The Lions kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night, as they hit the road to face the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

