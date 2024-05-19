National Football League
Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract
National Football League

Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Published May. 19, 2024 4:57 p.m. ET

Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract.

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Saturday claims Harrison did not fulfill his obligations and estimated the damage in "millions of dollars."

Harrison was a star receiver at Ohio State when he signed the deal in 2023 and the Cardinals used the No. 4 overall pick to select him in last month's NFL draft. Details of the contract were redacted and Harrison has publicly denied its existence.

ESPN reported the deal was for at least $1 million for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison does not have an agent and has been represented by his father, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison. Harrison Jr. has yet to sign the NFL Players Association's group licensing agreement, which would allow the association to market his name, image and likeness.

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker missed the mark in commencement speech

Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker missed the mark in commencement speech

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes