Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract.

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Saturday claims Harrison did not fulfill his obligations and estimated the damage in "millions of dollars."

Harrison was a star receiver at Ohio State when he signed the deal in 2023 and the Cardinals used the No. 4 overall pick to select him in last month's NFL draft. Details of the contract were redacted and Harrison has publicly denied its existence.

ESPN reported the deal was for at least $1 million for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities.

Harrison does not have an agent and has been represented by his father, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison. Harrison Jr. has yet to sign the NFL Players Association's group licensing agreement, which would allow the association to market his name, image and likeness.

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

