National Football League
Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Hiring Kevin Stefanski as New Head Coach
National Football League

Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Hiring Kevin Stefanski as New Head Coach

Updated Jan. 17, 2026 9:57 p.m. ET

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons hiring former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to the same role.

Stefanski was fired on Jan. 5, the day after the regular season ended.

Stefanski was 45-56 in six seasons with the Browns, winning the NFL Coach of the Year Award twice. The Browns made the playoffs with an 11-6 record in 2023, but they went 8-26 over the past two seasons.

The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot the night that the regular season ended after Atlanta beat the New Orleans Saints in its final regular-season game. 

Former NFL MVP and Falcons legend Matt Ryan was hired as the president of football. According to ESPN, Stefanski will get a five-year deal.

This is the second NFL head-coaching vacancy that has been filled this month. Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was officially announced as the New York Giants' new head coach earlier on Saturday. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Playoff Bracket, Divisional Round Schedule: 49ers-Seahawks on FOX Headlines Slate

NFL Playoff Bracket, Divisional Round Schedule: 49ers-Seahawks on FOX Headlines Slate

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes