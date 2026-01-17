Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Hiring Kevin Stefanski as New Head Coach

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons hiring former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to the same role.

Stefanski was fired on Jan. 5, the day after the regular season ended.

Stefanski was 45-56 in six seasons with the Browns, winning the NFL Coach of the Year Award twice. The Browns made the playoffs with an 11-6 record in 2023, but they went 8-26 over the past two seasons.

The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot the night that the regular season ended after Atlanta beat the New Orleans Saints in its final regular-season game.

Former NFL MVP and Falcons legend Matt Ryan was hired as the president of football. According to ESPN, Stefanski will get a five-year deal.

This is the second NFL head-coaching vacancy that has been filled this month. Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was officially announced as the New York Giants' new head coach earlier on Saturday.

