Giants Reportedly Finalizing Agreement to Hire Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh

It looks like John Harbaugh found his next home just a few hours up Interstate 95.

Roughly one week after being fired as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons on the job, Harbaugh is reportedly finalizing an agreement to become the next head coach of the New York Giants, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Wednesday evening.

The Giants were hot on Harbaugh since his dismissal, including New York senior player personnel executive Chris Mara having lunch with the esteemed coach in Baltimore before he visited the team facility on Wednesday, which FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

ESPN reported that "the deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated," but that "the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible."

The Atlanta Falcons also discussed their coaching vacancy with Harbaugh, with the Tennessee Titans reportedly piquing the 63-year-old's interest throughout the process.

The Giants, who are coming off a 4-13 season and haven't made the playoffs since 2022, fired head coach Brian Daboll in November after the team's 2-8 start.

A bright spot of an otherwise dark season for New York was rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who totaled 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 91.7 passer rating in 14 appearances (12 starts), while completing 63.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Dart was present for New York's in-person interview with Harbaugh, per NFL Media.

Over Harbaugh's 18 seasons in Baltimore (2008-25), the Ravens went a combined 180-113 in the regular season, 13-11 in the postseason and won the AFC North six times. Harbaugh's 180 regular-season wins put him 14th in NFL history in a stint highlighted by the Ravens winning Super Bowl XLVII.

As for their offseason prospects, the Giants have the No. 5 and 37 picks, among other selections, in the 2026 NFL Draft and are projected to have roughly $12 million in cap space before any potential roster cuts, according to Spotrac.

Harbaugh will be the Giants' seventh head coach (combining both full-time and interim coaches) since the team parted ways with Tom Coughlin following the 2015 regular season.

