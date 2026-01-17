National Football League
Broncos QB Bo Nix Out for AFC Championship Game, Rest of Season With Broken Ankle
National Football League

Broncos QB Bo Nix Out for AFC Championship Game, Rest of Season With Broken Ankle

Updated Jan. 17, 2026 9:44 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix sustained a broken ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to head coach Sean Payton. Nix reportedly sustained the injury on the penultimate play of Saturday's game, in which the Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. 

Nix will miss the remainder of the Broncos' postseason run. Jarrett Stidham is Denver's backup quarterback and will start against the winner of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots tomorrow afternoon.

Bo Nix Ruled Out for Playoffs Following Broncos’ Win over Bills, per Sean Payton | NFL on FOX

Bo Nix Ruled Out for Playoffs Following Broncos’ Win over Bills, per Sean Payton | NFL on FOX

Nix's season certainly ended before he would have liked, but it was an impressive sophomore year in the NFL. He threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, while leading Denver to a 14-3 record, the franchise's first-ever 14-win season. Nix was clutch all season, with seven game-winning drives. He delivered again in the postseason, leading the Broncos on a touchdown drive to take a 30-27 lead with 55 seconds left in regulation. Then, in overtime, he took them 75 yards on six plays to set up the game-winning field goal. 

On the back of Nix's performance, the Broncos returned to the AFC Championship Round for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Stidham last started two games back in Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2023 season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham went 1-1 against the Raiders and Chargers, completing 60.6% of his passes for 496 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He averaged 7.5 yards per attempt.

Stidham also started two games in the 2022 season for the Raiders. In those games, he was 45-of-70 for 584 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Playoff Bracket, Divisional Round Schedule: 49ers-Seahawks on FOX Headlines Slate

NFL Playoff Bracket, Divisional Round Schedule: 49ers-Seahawks on FOX Headlines Slate

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes