Broncos QB Bo Nix Out for AFC Championship Game, Rest of Season With Broken Ankle

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix sustained a broken ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to head coach Sean Payton. Nix reportedly sustained the injury on the penultimate play of Saturday's game, in which the Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Nix will miss the remainder of the Broncos' postseason run. Jarrett Stidham is Denver's backup quarterback and will start against the winner of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots tomorrow afternoon.

Bo Nix Ruled Out for Playoffs Following Broncos’ Win over Bills, per Sean Payton | NFL on FOX

Nix's season certainly ended before he would have liked, but it was an impressive sophomore year in the NFL. He threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, while leading Denver to a 14-3 record, the franchise's first-ever 14-win season. Nix was clutch all season, with seven game-winning drives. He delivered again in the postseason, leading the Broncos on a touchdown drive to take a 30-27 lead with 55 seconds left in regulation. Then, in overtime, he took them 75 yards on six plays to set up the game-winning field goal.

On the back of Nix's performance, the Broncos returned to the AFC Championship Round for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Stidham last started two games back in Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2023 season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham went 1-1 against the Raiders and Chargers, completing 60.6% of his passes for 496 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He averaged 7.5 yards per attempt.

Stidham also started two games in the 2022 season for the Raiders. In those games, he was 45-of-70 for 584 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.