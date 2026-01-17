National Football League
Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
Updated Jan. 17, 2026 9:10 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have reportedly agreed to a multiyear contract extension. While the details of the deal aren't public, it confirms LaFleur will remain in Green Bay for his eighth season following the Packers' 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card round. 

LaFleur had one year remaining on his contract, and it had been reported that the Packers would either extend the longtime head coach or move on from him this offseason. 

In the first seven years under LaFleur, Green Bay went 76-40-1, missing the playoffs just once. However, 2025 marked the third year that the Packers got the No. 7 seed in the NFC, and LaFleur is 3-6 in the playoffs. The most recent of those six playoff losses might have been the worst for LaFleur. The Packers blew a 21-3 halftime lead to Chicago, with many blaming the Packers' second-half malaise on LaFleur. 

It was the fifth consecutive loss for Green Bay, which finished the regular season 9-7-1. The Packers lost star edge rusher Micah Parsons (ACL) for the season in their Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos and quarterback Jordan Love missed the final two games due to a concussion. Still, it's a disappointing finish for a team that was among the favorites to win the Super Bowl for much of the year. 

The Packers are also reportedly in talks to extend general manager Brian Gutekunst, so the regime will return to try and help the Packers bounce back. 

