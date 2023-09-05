National Football League Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice, uncertain for Chiefs' opener Updated Sep. 5, 2023 4:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' final practice before their opener against the Detroit Lions, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in doubt two days before Kansas City faces the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details.

"We'll just see how he does going forward," Reid said.

Kelce was officially listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice. Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore said that Kelce didn't need assistance leaving the practice field.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was limping when I saw him, like, just walking off the field," Moore told reporters. "It was a good sign to see him get up by himself and get off the field."

Kelce caught a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in seven straight seasons and, perhaps most importantly, the 33-year-old Kelce has been a consistent threat in an offense that will be breaking in several new wide receivers.

Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce

share