Travis Kelce lines up another TV job, joins new season of 'American Horror Story'
While his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift resumes her world Eras tour, Travis Kelce is keeping busy.
The NFL player has joined the cast of "American Horror Story: Grotesquerie."
Late Tuesday, cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of videos to Instagram featuring her on set with Kelce.
"Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie'?" Kelce pops into frame and says, "Jumpin' into new territory with Niecy." A later video where she wrote "late night shenanigans" showed the two in what appeared to be a red convertible. "Look at this guy," she says. "Buckle up!" added Kelce.
And a final video featured the show's creator Ryan Murphy embracing Kelce and saying, "You were wonderful." Off camera, Nash asks, "How do you feel?" Kelce replied, "Whoo! I'm just glad I didn't hurt nobody."
It's been an off-season of new jobs for the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also taped a stint as host of "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video.
Kelce hosts the hit podcast "New Heights" with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, and has been increasing his off-field media portfolio in recent years. Travis Kelce also hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" last year.
Murphy has a history of interesting casting choices for his TV shows. In 2015, he cast Lady Gaga for a role on "American Horror Story: Hotel." She went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance. Last year, he also chose Kim Kardashian for a role on "American Horror Story: Delicate" opposite Emma Roberts. Kardashian received positive reviews for her performance and now has other acting TV projects in the works.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
