Travis Kelce lines up another TV job, joins new season of 'American Horror Story'
Published May. 8, 2024 1:57 p.m. ET

While his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift resumes her world Eras tour, Travis Kelce is keeping busy.

The NFL player has joined the cast of "American Horror Story: Grotesquerie."

Late Tuesday, cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of videos to Instagram featuring her on set with Kelce.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie'?" Kelce pops into frame and says, "Jumpin' into new territory with Niecy." A later video where she wrote "late night shenanigans" showed the two in what appeared to be a red convertible. "Look at this guy," she says. "Buckle up!" added Kelce.

And a final video featured the show's creator Ryan Murphy embracing Kelce and saying, "You were wonderful." Off camera, Nash asks, "How do you feel?" Kelce replied, "Whoo! I'm just glad I didn't hurt nobody."

It's been an off-season of new jobs for the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also taped a stint as host of "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video.

Kelce hosts the hit podcast "New Heights" with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, and has been increasing his off-field media portfolio in recent years. Travis Kelce also hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" last year.

Murphy has a history of interesting casting choices for his TV shows. In 2015, he cast Lady Gaga for a role on "American Horror Story: Hotel." She went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance. Last year, he also chose Kim Kardashian for a role on "American Horror Story: Delicate" opposite Emma Roberts. Kardashian received positive reviews for her performance and now has other acting TV projects in the works.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

