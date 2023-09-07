National Football League
Travis Kelce will not play in Chiefs' season opener vs. Lions
Updated Sep. 7, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will miss Thursday's NFL opener against the Detroit Lions as he recovers from knee hyperextension and a bone bruise. The news was first reported by NFL Media and confirmed by others

Kelce reportedly gave it a last-minute go, but wasn't healthy enough to suit up. The Chiefs entered Thursday as five-point favorites, but the line dropped to 4.5 points with Kelce unavailable.

Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and the undisputed best tight end in football. He's also one of the most dependable, missing only three games over the last nine seasons — two of them coming as healthy scratches on Week 17s and one due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The Chiefs will also play without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, as he holds out in hopes of a lucrative contract extension. FOX Sports' Nick Wright reported earlier this week that Jones and the Chiefs are $9.5 million apart over the course of a proposed two-year extension.

