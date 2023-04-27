National Football League
Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to record-breaking five-year contract
Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to record-breaking five-year contract

Updated Apr. 27, 2023 7:04 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract. NFL Media reported the deal is for five years and $260 million, a $52 million average salary that makes Jackson the new highest-paid player in the NFL, slightly surpassing the numbers of Jalen Hurts' extension.

CBS Sports reports the deal includes $185 million in guarantees, also slightly more than Hurts received.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported earlier on Thursday that Jackson and the Ravens had made "major progress" in contract talks and could reach a new deal "soon."

Jackson tweeted a gif on Tuesday which hinted at a new development.

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, which would've paid the quarterback $32.4 million and allowed him to negotiate with other NFL teams on a new contract. If Jackson agreed to a deal, Baltimore had the right to match the contract or receive two first-round draft picks from the team that offered it.

Jackson, 26, missed the last five games of the 2022 season due to a knee injury, the second consecutive season that he was limited to 12 games due to injury (he suffered an ankle injury in 2021). Across the 12 games that Jackson appeared in last season, he totaled 2,242 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating, completing 62.3% of his passes. Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

He was named the league's most valuable player after the 2019 season.

