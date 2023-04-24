National Football League NFL mock draft: Colts pick Will Levis; how high does Jalen Carter go? Published Apr. 24, 2023 8:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After months of prognostication, draft week is here. And with it, I’ve compiled my final mock draft.

Feel free to check my last one to see what’s changed. From the QB pick order shifting to first-round tight ends outnumbering wide receivers, there’s a lot of new information to track.

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The gambling odds indicate Young will be the pick, with him as high as -1000 late last week to go first. Will the Panthers keep Andy Dalton to start the season and wait to bring along Young, or thrust the 5-foot-10 QB right into action?

2. Houston Texans: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Maybe they convince the Colts to trade up — though an in-division deal seems unlikely — but if there isn't a taker, and the Texans want to bolster a meek defensive front for their new coach, Carter makes sense.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama

They want to trade out, but if there are no takers, consider this: Their 2022 sack leader, JJ Watt, retired. Their 2021 sack leader, Markus Golden, is gone. Their 2020 sack leader, Haason Reddick, is gone. Anderson is the best pash rusher in the draft.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis over Stroud may seem like a surprise, but he's played under an NFL offensive coordinator for two years and has a slightly larger frame than the OSU QB. Stroud looked better in the dominant Ohio State offense, but Levis may be more NFL-ready.

5. Seattle Seahawks: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

This serves as insurance for Geno Smith should he not live up to last year's stats, and then you have a QB on a rookie deal and money to spend next summer.

6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

I had the Lions getting Witherspoon at 18 in the last mock draft, but multiple reports indicate he won't be there when Detroit's second pick is up, and the Lions are enamored with his toughness. The betting markets have him as the favorite.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

No change from the last one. If you don't like 33-year-old Chandler Jones opposite Maxx Crosby, you'd lean toward Tyree Wilson here.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Picking up 36-year-old Calais Campbell is a band-aid on this defense. He would, however, be a great tutor for the young Wilson, who could go as high as second overall.

9. Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

The Bears have spent lavishly in free agency, but not on the offensive line. The defense has holes, but protect Justin Fields and give him a chance to win.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

The Eagles took two Georgia defenders last year, and they can't pass one up here. There are offensive line concerns, but they probably also remember Patrick Mahomes not getting sacked once in the Super Bowl.

11. Tennessee Titans: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

There's been lots of chatter that the Titans may trade up for a QB, but that's probably from teams in the top five hoping to generate interest. The swings on Richardson have been wild — back in January, I didn't think he was first-round material. Then, could he go first? The potential is monumental, and Tennessee would be lucky to get him here.

12. Houston Texans: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

There's a big need at receiver, but if you're going to draft Bryce Young, you absolutely must protect your investment.

13. New York Jets: Broderick Jones, LT, Georgia

The Jets will strongly consider a pass-rusher here, but the big questions about Mekhi Becton's ability to stay healthy make this pick a no-brainer.

14. New England Patriots: Jaxon Smith—Njigba, WR, Ohio State

For all the whiffs by Bill Belichick at receiver in the draft, JSN is a safe option very unlikely not to perform.

15. Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

As much as he'd love to play for his hometown Bears, it would be hard for the Packers to pass on this excellent pass-rusher. Van Ness grew up in Illinois, played hockey as a kid and is one of the best pass-rushing athletes in the draft.

16. Washington Commanders: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Commanders have several options, from tight end to offensive line to the back end of the defense.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The Steelers have a good young tight end in Pat Freiermuth, but he's already suffered three concussions. Kenny Pickett will have no excuses if he has a down season after adding Allen Robinson and now Mayer.

18. Detroit Lions: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

The Lions smashed the draft last year, and getting two top-20 picks is a huge win. This feels like a luxury selection, and I wouldn't rule out a tight end after trading away T.J. Hockenson.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will McDonald, Edge, Iowa State

You don't have a QB, the offensive line isn't what it was two years ago, but the defensive front has gotten old and needs replenishing.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

He's a bit undersized to play inside all the time at 6-1, 281, but is the best athlete at the position in the draft, and his flexibility to rotate with Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed makes him an intriguing prospect.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

I'm not sure there's a legit argument for him to go much higher than this. Unless Dallas wants to trade up.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Joey Porter, CB, Penn State

It appears they're moving on from Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller, and Porter's strong bloodlines should make it a seamless transition.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

The Vikings don't have a second-round pick, and the staff and GM inherited Kirk Cousins. Hooker taking over in 2024 would enable Minnesota to build around a QB on a rookie deal.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Ringo can toggle between corner and safety because of his size, length and ability to make big plays.

25. New York Giants: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

No playoff team from a year ago has a weaker receiver room: Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard. That's a lot of meh, and Flowers could pop.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

With Dalton Schultz gone, Cowboys fans have talked themselves into Jake Ferguson as ready to ascend. Kincaid, who could become a star, probably starts by Halloween.

27. Buffalo Bills: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

As much as Bills fans are clamoring for skill position players after being held to 10 points in a playoff loss to the Bengals, the real problem is the offensive line. Their inability to run leads to Allen being forced to make plays with his legs instead of winning from the pocket.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

You can't have enough cornerbacks when playing in a conference with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefan Diggs and Amari Cooper, among others.

29. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

The Saints have their QB. Now they've got to fix a run defense that dropped to 17th in efficiency last year. Bresee can play inside or out.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

No, the Eagles aren't trying to draft all Georgia players, but Dallas Goedert has sustained injuries over the years, and the depth at the position isn't there.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State

After saying goodbye to Frank Clark, they're thin on the edge, led by young George Karlaftis. In an OK edge rusher class, Anudike-Uzomah might be a sleeper.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

