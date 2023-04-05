National Football League 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks Updated Apr. 5, 2023 10:25 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports Football Staff

There are endless permutations in which this month's NFL Draft could go.

We've already seen a massive trade, prospects who have risen high and fallen far, and endless debate about the value of various positions and traits. Ultimately, it's hard to predict what will happen on April 27. But we could argue that those who know best are the writers covering these teams.

We pulled together eight experts from FOX Sports' NFL and college staffs. They executed a collective mock draft, making selections at all 31 spots in the first round. There were no trades; this was all about making a plausible selection for each team based on the available players.

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago ): QB C.J.Stroud, Ohio State

Trading up was expensive but gives Carolina its choice of the top quarterbacks in this class, and that logically starts with Stroud, who has performed at a high level for two years under a national spotlight at Ohio State. Good size, accuracy, leadership, all the things you want in the new face of a franchise. –Greg Auman

2. Houston Texans : Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The Texans should be comfortable with either Stroud or Young here. So with Stroud gone, Young is the easy choice. The former Heisman Trophy winner’s size is a natural concern (he measured at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the combine), but his pocket presence and ability to handle pressure and extend plays make him arguably the top quarterback prospect in this draft. –Ben Arthur

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Arizona Cardinals : Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

As defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had perhaps the best defensive line in the NFL. It makes sense for Gannon to select a talented pass rusher like Anderson here to build his defense around, especially with Arizona’s leading sack guy J.J. Watt having retired and Zach Allen signing with the Denver Broncos in free agency. –Eric Williams

4. Indianapolis Colts : Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Don’t rule out a run at Lamar Jackson for the quarterback-needy Colts, but if the draft is the way they go to address the position — and Young and Stroud are off the board as expected — I don’t see Indianapolis passing on Richardson. His upside is too great to ignore. He needs development, but the Colts signed journeyman QB Gardner Minshew, who knows new head coach Shane Steichen’s offense, so the transition could be smooth. –Ben Arthur



5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver ): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Jalen Carter could be the pick here if the Seahawks are comfortable with his off-the-field issues, but Van Ness offers versatility as a defensive lineman who can rush the passer from inside or on the outside. He's similar to former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Justin Smith, who tormented the Seahawks over the years. Along with that, Van Ness plays stout against the run — another area the Seahawks need to improve next season. –Eric Williams

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams ): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

If he falls this far, the Lions aren’t going to be able to resist. From the coaches I’ve talked to, Carter is the real deal and perhaps worth some of the off-the-field concerns. He’s big and strong enough to run you over but has all the finesse of an outside pass rusher with the way he uses his hands, his leverage and his ability to flip his hips. That’s not a combination you see very often, if ever, and Detroit’s defensive front is all of a sudden one of the scariest in the NFL. –Carmen Vitali

Where do Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Jalen Carter land? Colin Cowherd shares his 2023 NFL mock draft.

7. Las Vegas Raiders : Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

The Raiders pass on Will Levis for a young pass rusher to pair with Maxx Crosby. In a division featuring Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, having players who can hit the quarterback is a premium. –Geoff Schwartz

8. Atlanta Falcons : Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Having four defensive players in the top seven picks is a bit unexpected, and Atlanta will be tempted to trade down (for a team coveting QB Will Levis) if that’s the case. That could easily be the Titans at 11, and the Falcons would still be able to get Murphy or Nolan Smith three spots lower, with a bonus second-day pick gained in the deal. –Greg Auman

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

But Peter Skoronski was right there. I know. But I also think that GM Ryan Poles has enough confidence in his offensive line evaluation skills that taking a tackle isn’t urgent. The Bears would rather plug other holes all across the roster, and the more I watch Witherspoon and talk to coaches, the more I’m convinced he’s the best corner in the class. So one local college prospect stays home, just not the one most thought. –Carmen Vitali

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans ): Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

GM Howie Roseman loves the big guys in the trenches. Also, he needs to replace G Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Steelers. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Skoronski could battle Cam Jurgens (second round, 2022) for the right guard job, or he could take over when Jurgens moves to center if Jason Kelce ever retires. It's not Philly's biggest need, but Roseman wants to keep the NFL's best offensive line stacked. –Ralph Vacchiano



11. Tennessee Titans : Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The Titans need another talented receiver to pair with 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, and Smith-Njigba could be the perfect complement. He played primarily out of the slot, while Burks has lined up predominantly on the outside. And Smith-Njigba's upside is tantalizing. In 2021, he was arguably the best receiver on a Buckeyes team that also featured Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr. –Ben Arthur

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba the No. 1 WR in draft? Though he played only 60 snaps last season due to injury, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has undeniable talent. Joel Klatt compares JSN's skills to those of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland ): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Steadily, Houston has been putting together a nice crop of talent on offense for its rookie quarterback. What missing is a dynamic No. 1 receiver, and Flowers checks that box. His size for a top option is not ideal — he’s listed at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds — but he’s a dynamic, twitchy playmaker who can be moved across the formation. –Ben Arthur

13. New York Jets : Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

The Jets’ starting tackles are currently Mekhi Becton, who has been active for one game in the past two years, and Max Mitchell, who showed in 2022 why he was viewed as a developmental prospect. They don’t want to bet that both players are going to be Week 1 starters for 2023. So that’s where Johnson comes into play. He’s one of the top tackles in the class, and he should be an immediate starter for New York. –Henry McKenna

14. New England Patriots : Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Bill Belichick hasn’t drafted a cornerback since Devin McCourty, whom the team eventually moved to safety. But Gonzalez’s skills are elite enough for Belichick to break his streak. The Patriots coach has a history of not needing to draft corners in Round 1. After all, he made Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson into CB1s despite their undrafted status. But Gonzalez is built differently: He’s fast, he’s rangy, he’s physical. And there’s plenty of room for upside, given that his technique needs some work. Belichick can make this guy special. –Henry McKenna

15. Green Bay Packers : Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

With Aaron Rodgers' impending departure, I so badly wanted the Packers to finally take a wide receiver in the first round. But, alas, they go value over pettiness here. Both Smith-Njigba and Flowers are already off the board, and Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur recently said he thinks that room needs a veteran, not another young player. The Packers suffered some losses to their defensive front rotation, and so for the second straight year, they pick a defensive tackle in the first round. –Carmen Vitali

16. Washington Commanders : Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Washington corners were good last season, but not good enough. There's also not a true shut-down corner in that group. Porter (6-foot-2, 193 pounds with 4.46 speed) has that potential. He's also a very aggressive player, which will fit with Ron Rivera the way Josh Norman once did for him in Carolina. Porter would be a huge and necessary upgrade to a secondary that could be dangerous when combined with an already strong pass rush. –Ralph Vacchiano



17) Pittsburgh Steelers : Jack Campbell, ILB, Iowa

The Steelers have a need at inside linebacker, and last season Campbell was the linchpin on the best defense in college football this side of Georgia. He notched 115 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions with a forced fumble. He was a consensus All-America selection and also became the first Iowa Hawkeye to win the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation's best linebacker. In the middle of Pittsburgh's defense, Campbell could be a leader in production and in the locker room for years to come. –RJ Young



18. Detroit Lions: Brian Branch , DB, Alabama

The minute the Lions started getting creative with their secondary, their pass defense improved dramatically down the stretch last season. Getting a Swiss-Army knife player like Branch would help round out that entire unit so Detroit can hit the ground running in 2023. –Carmen Vitali

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

I've paired the Bucs with Brian Branch a bunch in mock drafts, but with him just grabbed and only two offensive linemen off the board, Tampa Bay can fill a key need and replace Donovan Smith at left tackle. Jones ran a 4.97 40 at 311 pounds, with athleticism to match his size, and he gets the nod over Tennessee's Darnell Wright here. If the Bucs want to slide Tristan Wirfs to left tackle, this is a chance to do so, but they might just keep him where he's been an All-Pro. –Greg Auman

20. Seattle Seahawks : Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

From his days at USC, Pete Carroll likes big-bodied receivers who can make tough, contested catches down the field. And the 6-foot-3, 208-pound Johnston, who averaged 19 yards a catch during his college career at TCU, certainly fits the DK Metcalf mold for Seattle. Johnston also has a unique suddenness for a big guy and should fit in nicely with a Seattle pass-catching group that includes Tyler Lockett and Metcalf, along with tight ends Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. –Eric Williams

21. Los Angeles Chargers : Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Chargers have a hole at tight end, and Kincaid is the perfect option for Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Kincaid is the best pass-catcher in the draft, regardless of position. While he's not Travis Kelce, his route running and ability to use his natural gifts while searching out open spaces in a defense look similar. –Geoff Schwartz

22. Baltimore Ravens : Jordan Addison WR, USC

Yes, I know, the Ravens selecting yet another receiver in the top half of the draft — let alone the first round — feels like taking a shot. But it's necessary for the Ravens to keep shooting. First, it reminds Lamar Jackson that he's going to get more help. Outside TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore's most productive pass-catcher in 2022 was Demarcus Robinson, who caught 48 passes for just 458 yards. It's difficult to see where aerial production will come from in new OC Todd Monken's passing attack. Addison can be a 100-catch, 1,500-yard receiver in the NFL and could become the target out on the numbers that Jackson has craved since he entered the league. –RJ Young

23. Minnesota Vikings : Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

Is Za'Darius Smith still a Viking in 2023? He doesn't seem to think so. But even if he is, Minnesota needs to get better rushing the passer — it's why Brian Flores was brought in as defensive coordinator, after all. White has been relatively overlooked, with bigger edge names eating up most of the conversation, but he could be an immediately impactful piece to the Vikings' now-aggressive outside rotation. –Carmen Vitali

24. Jacksonville Jaguars : Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Jaguars lost starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency, and they have no obvious replacement. Walker Little, a 2021 second-rounder, has played just 20 snaps at right tackle in two NFL seasons, and he'll be needed on the left side to start the season anyway with left tackle Cam Robinson recovering from a meniscus injury. With the 6-foot-5, 333-pound Wright, Jacksonville gets a plug-and-play starter at right tackle who has the versatility to play at least two other positions if needed: left tackle and right guard. –Ben Arthur

25. New York Giants : Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

This feels like a nightmare scenario for the Giants. The top four receivers and top three corners are gone in a year when they're desperate for help in both spots. All is not lost, though. The next tier of corners is better than the next tier of receivers, and Forbes is a ball hawk who had 14 interceptions and a Division I-record three pick-sixes in his three-year career. Though very slender at 166 pounds, Forbes' 4.35 speed and nose for the ball make him dangerous. –Ralph Vacchiano

26. Dallas Cowboys : Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Talk about a dream scenario for Dallas. Arguably the best tight end in the draft, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, is still available. One of the best pass rushers in the class, Georgia’s Nolan Smith, is still kicking around. And then there’s Bijan Robinson, the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley and the best player to come out of nearby Texas in more than a decade. If Bijan actually falls this far, don’t be shocked to see the Cowboys pull the trigger. He’d instantly upgrade their offense in a variety of ways, and he’d be a marketing phenom worthy of succeeding Ezekiel Elliott. But I’m going to take Smith. The Cowboys can find a running back later, and adding the Georgia star to a group that already includes Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence might give them the best pass rush in the NFL. –David Helman

27. Buffalo Bills : Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Dave spent all that time talking about Bijan, and he still left the guy on the board for the Bills. Buffalo would be thrilled to get a top-five prospect in the back end of the first round. Yes, Robinson would be something of a luxury pick. But given how the Bills’ rushing attack has struggled, particularly in the red zone, I’m a fan of Buffalo pulling the trigger on this particular RB in Round 1. The running-backs-don’t-matter axiom has its applications. Robinson is an exception. He could change the complexion of the Bills offense — and probably add a few years to Josh Allen’s career. That alone is worth the money and draft capital. –Henry McKenna

Bijan Robinson is the perfect fit for Dak Prescott and Cowboys offense

28. Cincinnati Bengals : Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The Bengals signed Irv Smith but have just one other tight end under contract who is a credible pass-catcher at the position in Devin Asiasi. In Mayer, the Bengals get an NFL-ready tight end who could become an outstanding weapon for Joe Burrow alongside wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Mayer was a consensus All-American at Notre Dame and the program’s best receiver over the past two years, with back-to-back seasons of at least 65 catches and 800 receiving yards. –RJ Young

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

The Saints’ defensive front has taken a hit this spring, losing David Onyemata (Falcons), Shy Tuttle (Panthers) and Kentavius Street (Eagles). They’ve replenished with two veteran signings, but New Orleans could use a jolt of youth to its defensive front, and Smith is a good match here, with Kancey gone much earlier in the round. –Greg Auman

30. Philadelphia Eagles : DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

This versatile, 6-foot-5, 298-pounder won’t immediately replace Javon Hargrave, but he definitely will fill out a defensive tackle rotation that’s looking a little thin. The Eagles have a lot of hope that Jordan Davis will be a star. Fletcher Cox is back, but he’s 32 now. Bresee has the speed and power to pick up some of the pass-rush slack. He’s also good enough to take some reps at end, making him a perfect fit for the Eagles defense. –Ralph Vacchiano

31. Kansas City Chiefs : Will McDonald, Edge, Iowa State

The Chiefs' pick at 31 could go in any direction. They could use a receiver, pass rusher/defensive lineman and possibly a right tackle. But there’s no one on their board with a first-round grade left in this mock draft, so a trade back is possible here. After their Super Bowl LIV win, the Chiefs luxury-drafted a running back (Clyde Edwards-Helaire), and I could see them going tight end with Oregon State's Luke Musgrave with the same idea. In the end, I went with a position of need and a pass rusher who was highly productive in college. McDonald had 34 sacks and 40 tackles for loss at Iowa State. Adding him to the roster gives the Chiefs four legitimate pass-rush options. –Geoff Schwartz

This mock draft was compiled by:

AFC South reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

NFC South reporter Greg Auman (@gregauman)

Dallas Cowboys reporter David Helman ( @davidhelman_ )

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFL and betting analyst Geoff Schwartz ( @GeoffSchwartz )

NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

College football analyst RJ Young (@rj_young)

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League College Football Carolina Panthers

share