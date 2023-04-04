National Football League 2023 NFL Draft edge rusher prospect rankings, scouting reports: Will Anderson leads deep group Published Apr. 4, 2023 10:30 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In this era of football, at least from the perspective of general managers and head coaches, edge rushers rank behind only quarterbacks in terms of their ability to impact the game.

The No. 1 overall selections since the turn of the century prove this to be true. While quarterbacks were the clear top choice — being chosen 16 times during that span — edge rushers were next with five selections, with the latest one, Travon Walker, going to Jacksonville just this past spring. For what it is worth, the only other position NFL teams have invested the No. 1 overall selection over the past 23 years is the edge rusher's foil: offensive tackle. It's occurred twice — in 2008 (Jake Long, Miami Dolphins) and 2013 (Eric Fisher, Kansas City).

With such a gifted quarterback class this year, it is a foregone conclusion that another one of them will ultimately be Carolina's choice at No. 1 later this month. But in most years, Alabama's Will Anderson, Jr. would have a real shot at the top spot. And, with all due respect to Anderson — who I believe is the "safest" player at any position in this class — the best part of the 2023 crop of edge rushers is its Grand Canyon-like depth.

Along with the Top 10 prospects listed below, I expect there will be at least another handful of edge rushers among the first 100 selections of the 2023 NFL draft. Just missing the cut on this list were Auburn's Derick Hall, USC's Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State's Zach Harrison, Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore and Louisville's YaYa Diaby, all of whom I expect to be productive NFL players early in their respective careers too.

Prior positional rankings and scouting reports:

1. Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 253, Junior

Overview: Anderson signed with Alabama as a consensus four-star recruit out of Georgia and has simply dominated college football since that time, ranking second in both career sacks (34.5 sacks) and tackles for loss (62) to only the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in the Crimson Tide's long, storied history. He earned the starting role at "Jack" linebacker as a true freshman in 2020, racking up 52 tackles, as well as 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, each of which led the Tide and ranked third, overall, in the SEC. Anderson enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in modern college football history as a true sophomore in 2021, winning unanimous All-American honors, as well as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (given annually to the nation's top defender) with a jaw-dropping 102 tackles, including 34.5 for loss and 17.5 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though his numbers dropped in 2022 (51-17-10), the respect for Anderson's impact was shown by the fact that he not only repeated as the Nagurski winner (joining former Northwestern linebacker and current head coach Pat Fitzgerald as the only two-time winner in the award's nearly 30-year history) and also took home the LOTT Impact Trophy, Bednarik Award and Rotary Lombardi, as well. With all due respect to recent top draft picks, Anderson is the most celebrated defensive prospect to enter the NFL since Myles Garrett was selected No. 1 overall back in 2017.

Areas of Strength: A remarkably gifted athlete but an even better football player because of his toughness, technique and impressive natural power. Quick enough to challenge tackles with his speed rush alone and does a nice job of turning the corner efficiently or slipping between gaps (as necessary on that particular snap), showing excellent coordination between his upper and lower halves. Anderson attacks rush reps almost like a receiver running routes, utilizing terrific footwork to leave the opposition stumbling. He gets into the backfield so quickly and with such little wasted movement that pass blockers have very little time to recover if he gets even the slightest advantage on them. He has terrific straight-line speed for the position to track down ballcarriers from behind and has excellent core strength, rarely being knocked to the ground despite frequently giving up 75+ pounds.

His instincts are top-notch, with Anderson seeing cuts, traps and misdirection coming and reacting in real time, suggesting that he could continue to be moved around in the NFL. Revered by the Alabama staff for his commitment. Characterized as "dog-ass competitor" by Nick Saban, which to a head coach is about as complimentary as all of those awards Anderson won at Alabama…

Areas of Concern: Despite his hype, Anderson is not without his blemishes. While much more powerful than his height and weight would suggest, he can get pushed off the line in the running game. Further, he isn't quite as twitchy off the snap as some of the others on this list and is so effective with his initial move that he seems almost surprised when it doesn't work, struggling to incorporate secondary counters during that snap. He was moved around a lot at Alabama, with creative scheming providing him advantageous matchups and was, of course, protected with great talent around him, as well. For all his talent and production, Anderson registered just a single forced fumble over his college career.

Bottom Line: Sure, with three years of tape to poke holes into, there are some concerns with Anderson, but the proof is in the pudding. Anderson was — and remains — the best defensive player in this class. He is a Day One NFL star with the leadership skills to be a true franchise cornerstone.

Grade: Top five

2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6-6, 271, Redshirt Senior

Overview: Though he developed into a star at Texas Tech, Wilson originally signed with Texas A&M as a three-star recruit, turning down the likes of several other prominent programs (Florida, Texas, Mississippi, etc.) to land with the Aggies. He redshirted his first year on campus and collected 12 tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks for A&M in 2019 before transferring to Texas Tech, where he initially lined up at defensive tackle, registering 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020. The light seemed to turn on once Wilson was moved outside to defensive end over the final four games of that season and he exploded at this position in 2021, starting all 13 games and leading the Red Raiders in both tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (seven) with 38 stops, overall.

Wilson was again moved in 2022, switching to a stand-up rush linebacker role, where he became the first edge rusher from Tech to earn All-American honors since 1998 (Montae Reagor), jumping up to 61 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and another seven sacks despite missing the final three games of the season after suffering a foot injury that required season-ending surgery and kept him from participating in the Combine or Texas Tech's original Pro Day.

Why Tyree Wilson would be a great addition to the Detroit Lions defense | Joel Klatt Show

Areas of Strength: Wilson is a testament to the cliché that everything is bigger in Texas, wowing scouts at the Combine with his imposing frame and wingspan. His 35 5/8" arms are arguably his greatest asset as he uses them to stack blockers at the point of attack in the running game and to ward off opponents on his way towards the quarterback. Even when's being effectively blocked, Wilson is so long and powerful, he is able to affect the quarterback by collapsing the pocket or clouding passing lanes. For such a large player, Wilson shows good lateral agility and closing speed, eluding would-be blockers and tracking down ballcarriers with impressive backside pursuit. He wasn't featured on twists and stunts at Texas Tech but shows intriguing potential in this area. Wilson offers all sorts of scheme and positional versatility. Most of his big plays are generated due to his natural traits, suggesting that with a little more refining of his technique Wilson could be a significantly more impactful player than he already is.

Areas of Concern: Wilson is still putting it all together. He lacks the consistent explosive get-off most expect of a such a highly touted prospect and, at times, is flat late off the ball. Doesn't play as big or mean as his imposing frame might suggest, winning as often with finesse as mauling power. He loses the pad level battle too often, negating his own strength. Underwent two separate surgeries on his right foot — one on November 21 to stabilize a fracture and another March 21 to remove the hardware, with his surgeon advising him not to sweat and irritate the incision, therefore pushing back his workout and forcing teams to wait on their final medical evaluation.

Bottom Line: Wilson promises to be one of the more polarizing prospects on this list, as scouts are split on his upside. There is no denying his unique combination of size, athleticism and power but he remains more of a prospect than a finished product. That is not what most are looking for in a likely top-10 selection. If he commits to his craft (and perhaps adds a little grit to his style), Wilson could emerge as the most dominant edge rusher of this class with shades of a young Jason Pierre-Paul in his game.

Grade: Top 10

3.Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, 6-5, 272, Redshirt Sophomore

Overview: It isn't often that players give up multiple years of eligibility, but after earning a first-round grade from NFL evaluators following this past season, Van Ness made the bold jump. That is nothing new for Van Ness, who only played two year of high school football. That didn't stop the Barrington, Illinois native from earning a three-star grade and offers from multiple Big Ten and Big 12 programs, including his home-state program. Instead, Van Ness jumped at the chance to get coached up by Kirk Ferentz and his staff at Iowa. After redshirting his first year on campus, the precocious Van Ness stole the spotlight from upperclassmen the past two seasons, racking up a total of 71 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and 13.5 sacks despite switching from defensive tackle to defensive end midway through. Van Ness appears to just be scratching the surface of his potential and ranks as one of the more intriguing prospects in the entire class.

Areas of Strength: Though he's just 21 years old, Van Ness already sports an NFL-ready frame with broad shoulders and a hulking musculature that has literally earned him the nickname "Hercules." Van Ness doesn't just look strong, he is, with his upper-body power one of his greatest assets (despite what critics might suggest based on his bench press totals). He shows impressive grip strength, arm length (34") and raw power to lock-out would-be blockers and either bulldozing into the backfield with a bullrush and simply toss them aside. And ballcarriers feel his hits.

Van Ness has a short-area explosiveness to his tackles that stop ballcarriers abruptly. Further, Van Ness isn't just powerful, he is also surprisingly agile for a man of his size and physique, leading Iowa in sacks this past season as primarily a stand-up edge rusher and showing exciting potential for twists and stunts. He times the snap well and converts this speed to power nicely, blowing by offensive tackles with surprising efficiency, throwing in effective spin moves. He doesn't yet play as fast off the edge as his eye-popping 4.58-second 40-yard dash might suggest, but he's still just learning to play the game having only committed to it since his junior year of high school after previously focusing on hockey. He's drawn glowing reviews for his commitment to academics, teammates and the community.

Areas of Concern: Flashy but still ironing out the wrinkles, relying mostly on his raw traits — especially his power — at this time. And, while that is an excellent building block, he will need to develop more counter moves to complement it. He entered the NFL early, without having ever started a single game at the college level. He came off the bench to advantageous situations and was surrounded by talented, assignment-sound teammates on one of the nation's best defenses. Recorded "just" 17 reps in the bench press.

Bottom Line: Van Ness is a unique prospect in that he is both inexperienced and yet so gifted that offers teams a lot of positional and schematic versatility. He's essentially moldable clay that a creative NFL defensive coordinator could turn into an absolute game-wrecker with a little time. Van Ness reminds me of a young Cameron Jordan at Cal. The then-6-4, 287-pound Jordan was characterized by some as a tweener back in 2011, when he left Cal as a senior and the Saints scooped up 24th overall. He's since been voted to eight Pro Bowls.

Grade: Top 20

4. Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 268, Junior

Overview: Murphy signed with Clemson as one of the most celebrated prospects in the country back in 2019, ranking as a consensus five-star recruit out of Marietta, Georgia. He lived up to the hype immediately, registering a team-high seven tackles, including three for loss and two sacks against Wake Forest in his college football debut, finishing his first season with 51 stops overall, including a team-high 12 for loss, along with four sacks and three forced fumbles. He wound go on to post similar numbers the next two seasons, leaving Clemson with a three-year total of 139 tackles, including 37 for loss, 17.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, earning all-conference honors each season.

Areas of Strength: Murphy is pro-ready out of the box. He sports a prototypical build with long arms (33 ¾") and powerful, well-distributed musculature. Generates impressive initial quickness out of his stance for a man of his size and does a nice job of coordinating his hands and feet, including on long-arm rushes outside, where Murphy's speed and power combination essentially shear off the edge. Murphy doesn't have to go around offensive tackles; he can go through them, showing very good upper-body strength (25 reps at the Combine) and leg drive for bull rushing, as well.

One of the best parts of Murphy's game is his toughness and competitiveness in the running game. He stacks blockers at the line and shows good lateral agility, balance, core strength and good, old-fashioned hustle to string the play wide. Murphy pursues hard down the line and shows good hand-eye coordination and savvy to poke the ball free when he catches unsuspecting ballcarriers, forcing six fumbles over his career.

Areas of Concern: More smooth than sudden off the ball, lacking the elite twitch of some of the smaller rushers on this list. Further, Murphy has some core stiffness, lacking the bend of top edge rushers and needing a step or two to downshift when changing direction to track a moving target. As such, he while often disruptive, Murphy is not quite the finisher that his traits (and production) suggest, sometimes lunging at ballcarriers and missing tackle opportunities.

Bottom Line: Murphy may lack some of the flash of others on this list, but he's very safe and his consistent production against elite competition speaks for itself. His numbers come while playing the premium right defensive end role (facing teams' left tackles). Murphy tweaked his hamstring just prior to the Combine and didn't do a full workout there or at Clemson's Pro Day, setting up his own workout for Tuesday, April 4. While there surely will be interest, Murphy is already well-known in the scouting community for his "freakish" athleticism, in part due to the yearly list generated by FOX sideline reporter Bruce Feldman. NFL teams won't overthink Murphy and neither should you.

Grade: Top 20

5. Nolan Smith, Georgia, 6-2, 238, Senior

Overview: Of all the stars at Georgia, no one signed with greater fanfare as a recruit than Smith, who came to the Bulldogs as the No. 1 overall-rated prospect out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He has since been celebrated for his exploits on and off the field (he's a mathematics major and a multi-year captain) and that duality is also evident on the field, where he's starred along the defensive line as well as linebacker. Smith was named Georgia's Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year back in 2019, playing in all 14 games and finishing with 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks (along with 18 QB hurries). He posted another 22 stops a year later with another 20 quarterback pressures before enjoying the finest statistical season of his career in 2021, helping the Bulldogs win a national championship with 56 tackles in 14 starts, including nine for loss, 3.5 sacks and 27 QB hurries. He was dominant against in the playoff win over Michigan, collecting a team-high eight tackles and setting a career-high with seven QB pressures. Smith tore his pectoral muscle midway through this past season, finishing with just 18 tackles but another 16 QB hurries, which led the team at the time.

Areas of Strength: Pound for pound, Smith might just be the grittiest, most physical player on this list. He was asked to play a ton of roles for the Bulldogs and performed them all incredibly well, providing his future NFL team all sorts of possibilities, including as a potential off-ball linebacker, where he's shown instincts, excellent change of direction skills and explosive tackling power. He is a considerably better pass rusher than his 12.5 career sacks (over 38 games) would suggest. When he wants, Smith shows an explosive burst upfield, and he has the core flexibility to flatten out and change direction in a blink, presenting a very difficult challenge to pass blockers.

He punches above his weight class, showing remarkable power to hold up at the point of attack for a player of his size, as well as an understanding of leverage and angles to consistently beat the man in front of him. Given all of his hype, Smith plays like a walk-on, doing all of the little things right, which will make him popular with coaches, as well as the scouts drooling over the measured athleticism he showed at the Combine, including a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and 41.5" vertical jump which testify to his rare explosiveness.

Areas of Concern: Smith is severely undersized for an edge rusher, relying on his technique and toughness to hold up. He was credited with a lot of QB pressures at Georgia, but didn't finish as many as you'd like for such an athletic, instinctive player. Slips and dips with the best of them, but when blockers are able to latch on, Smith struggles to disengage and make the play, himself, instead falling back on creating a pile. He was also surrounded by so much talent at Georgia that he typically only had to beat one blocker.

Bottom Line: Smith was one of my favorite studies of this class as he is not at all what you'd expect based on his size and workout numbers. While those numbers may suggest a speed rusher, his game is actually more about power and toughness, and he was more productive against the run than the pass at Georgia. Smith personifies that old Mark Twain line that "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," which is why I'm confident this Dawg will live up to lofty expectations in the NFL.

Grade: First Round

6. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 239, Redshirt Senior

Overview: Given that he enters the 2023 NFL draft as the most accomplished edge rusher in the country, McDonald had pretty humble beginnings, initially focusing more on basketball, baseball and track and field (discuss and long jump) before switching to football his junior year of high school. At just 215 pounds, he wasn't highly recruited, choosing Iowa State over offers from Minnesota and Baylor. He saw some action as a true freshman (three tackles, one sack and a forced fumble over four games) but was able to maintain his redshirt status.

He was moved from outside linebacker to defensive end in 2019 and flourished, setting the school's freshman record with six sacks (among 15 overall tackles). McDonald simply took over the Big 12 from that point on, recording 23 combined sacks over his next two seasons, starting a string of three consecutive years in which he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors. His production tailed off in 2022 — raising red flags for some — but he eased concerns with a splashy performance in the Senior Bowl.

Areas of Strength: McDonald is arguably the best pure pass rusher of this draft, exploding off the snap to create an immediate advantage over tackles and fluidly accelerating past them with his speed alone. He corners like a street bike, wrapping the edge while gaining speed, rather than losing it. Complements his upfield speed with a terrific spin back inside that can leave even tackles stumbling. He's more functionally powerful than he looks on paper in part because of his exceptionally long arms (34 7/8"), which, along with shifty hips, makes it difficult for opponents to grab hold and maintain their grip on him for long. The arm length and agility also show up when McDonald is pursuing the ballcarrier, as he shows impressive tracking speed, stalking from behind before pouncing, often knocking the ball free (10 forced fumbles over his career).

Areas of Concern: McDonald is built like a 1970s small forward and is about as powerful against the run. Has a relatively spindly frame with narrow shoulders and hips that lack much room for additional muscle mass, so McDonald isn't likely to get much bigger or stronger. He's reliant on his length and agility to escape blockers much of the time and in doing so, he surrenders prime real estate. Too many "almost" tackles on tape. He's more of a drag-down or lasso tackler than a technically-refined wrap-up and drive hitter, with more balanced, powerful runners able to bounce off of him, at times.

Bottom Line: I am dating myself with this reference, but McDonald has Gumby-like flexibility, essentially shape-shifting his way through traffic to close on the quarterback. That pliability, combined with his explosive burst should make Montgomery an annual 10-plus-sack candidate in the NFL. Speaking of that number, if you're on the lookout for the "surprise" Top 10 pick of this draft, Montgomery is one to keep in mind as his pass-rush prowess could have teams ignoring his limitations in the running game.

Grade: First-Second Round

7. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 6-3, 255, Junior

Overview: Lightly recruited despite earning all-state (Missouri) recognition as a senior, Anudike-Uzomah originally signed with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, but dropped that commitment once the Wildcats offered him a scholarship. He played in five games as a true freshman (recording a total of three tackles and a sack) before absolutely exploding onto the scene in 2021, registering 52 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and 11 sacks, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors from both the league's media and coaches.

Despite being the focus of every opponents' blocking assignments a year later, Anudike-Uzomah proved that his breakout campaign was no fluke, generating another 46 tackles, with 11 for loss and 8.5 sacks, earning the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year from both the AP and league's coaches. He was one of three finalists for both the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end and the LOTT Impact Trophy, given annually to the best player on that side of the ball who best exemplifies the "Impact" acronym of Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Areas of Strength: He sports a powerful, compact frame with impressive weight distribution and arm length (33.5"). Has only spent three years at the college level and yet already shows more savvy as a pass rusher than some NFL veterans, alternating his approaches to each snap and leaving blockers off-balance. Complements his initial burst off the snap with effective swims, cross-chops, dips and rips and more, giving him quite the assortment of tricks. While he has certainly become a technician, make no mistake, Anudike-Uzomah is also quite athletic and powerful, simply blowing by pass-rushers with his speed and driving through them with effective bull rushes. He is an instinctive, highly competitive player who reads misdirection and screens and peels back to stay involved, showing hustle and excellent tracking skills to stalk ballcarriers from behind. Quality tackler who arrives with a thud and plan for knocking the ball free, forcing eight fumbles over the past two seasons, including six in 2021.

Areas of Concern: He's a tick shorter and slower than some of the others on this list, lacking their perceived upside. Skipped the 40-yard dash at both the Combine and his KSU Pro Day, raising some eyebrows. His tape shows why he likely made the decision. Anudike-Uzomah is more slippery than sudden off the snap, often ranking among the last players moving off the ball, an issue that could prove much more costly against the greater size and power he'll see in the NFL. Faced a lot of double-teams at Kansas State and while his effort to work through them was impressive, too often Anudike-Uzomah was effectively taken out of the play.

Bottom Line: In a position group filled with promise, Anudike-Uzomah is one of the few players with consistent production and a pro-ready skill-set that translates to immediate playing time. In my opinion, he ranks as one of the safest prospects in the entire 2023 draft.

Grade: First-Second Round

8. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame, 6-5, 254, Redshirt Junior

Overview: Foskey leaves as Notre Dame's all-time leading sack artist (26.5), overtaking Justin Tuck with a dominating senior campaign (45 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss) that included 11 sacks, the third-most ever in a single season for an Irish defender. He signed with Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of powerhouse De La Salle in Antioch, CA and quickly established himself as a playmaker, blocking a punt against Stanford as a true freshman and finishing second on the team with 4.5 sacks a year later. Foskey took a massive leap in his third season on campus, starting all 13 games and finishing with at least one sack in nine of them (finishing with 11 overall), along with a career-high 52 tackles and an eye-popping six forced fumbles.

Strengths: Foskey is a long-armed, fleet-footed edge rusher who is a proven big play waiting to happen, generating 20.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles over the past two years and four blocked punts — including a school-record two in one game (UNLV, 2022) — over his career. Has an explosive burst upfield, timing the snap count well and showing impressive coordination between his upper and lower body to dip and slip his way past would-be blockers. He turns the corner quickly due to impressive core flexibility and balance.

Effective bull rusher due to good upper body strength and leg drive. Among the better speed-to-power rushers in this class. He shows good lateral agility to shuffle and fluidly change direction, tracking down moving targets nicely. Uses his long arms and strong hands to grab the jerseys of ballcarriers out of the reach of most defenders, latching on and spinning them to the ground. Almost seems to be intentionally keeping ballcarriers up in an attempt to force fumbles, rather than simply driving them to the ground…

Concerns: Not as polished as his production and Notre Dame pedigree might suggest. Pretty reliant on his power and athleticism to simply overwhelm opponents, showing a troubling lack of creativity during one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl, where Foskey, frankly, disappointed, raising concerns that perhaps his production was inflated in South Bend. Better against the pass than the run, at this time. Spins off of blocks, rather than defeating them at the point, surrendering yardage. On a related note, Foskey is too often forced to wrestle ballcarriers to the ground rather than tackling with clean hit-lift-drive technique.

Bottom Line: Optimists will point out that Foskey remains a little raw and yet still has enjoyed historic production, suggesting that he could be a real difference-maker if he puts it all together. Critics have some ammunition, however, after a fairly ho-hum week of practice in Mobile.

Grade: Top 50

9. Keion White, Georgia Tech, 6-5, 285, Redshirt Senior

Overview: A testament to determination and raw talent, White began his college career at Old Dominion as a three-star tight end recruit, redshirting his first season on campus before starting eight games in 2019, catching 11 passes for 124 yards. White made the switch to defense at ODU a year later and immediately flourished, racking up 62 tackles, including a program-tying 19 tackles for loss, as well as 3.5 sacks. This included a flashy eight-tackle, two-TFL, half-sack performance against Virginia Tech and eight more stops (including three for loss) against Virginia. Old Dominion skipped the 2020 season due to the pandemic and White was a celebrated transfer a year later to Georgia Tech. His debut for the Yellowjackets was slowed due to an ankle dislocation that occurred while playing basketball and White registered just four tackles in as many games in 2021. He was a consistent force in the ACC in 2022, however, putting together the best all-around season of his career, registering 54 tackles, including 14 for loss and 7.5 sacks and following that up with a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths: Boasts an exciting and unusual combination of size, power and athleticism. Powerful enough to be a real force against the run, extending his arms to lock out would-be blockers and keeping his feet to string plays out wide. Good core flexibility to "get skinny" through traffic, slithering through the line of scrimmage to wreak havoc behind the line. Agile and light on his feet. Loose-hipped and can drop into coverage, showing excellent speed to carry assignments well downfield. Long-arms (34") and impressive weight-room strength that makes him a potentially devastatingly powerful player at the point of attack. Offers scheme and positional versatility and has impressed in four different arenas — at Old Dominion, Georgia Tech, the Senior Bowl and workouts.

Areas of Concern: Not the sum of his parts — at least not yet — and is already a slightly older player (turned 24 in January) after spending six years at the college level. Perhaps due to the frequent position switches, White lacks ideal instincts, at this time, losing sight of the ball and failing to diagnosis blocking schemes and techniques (like cut blocks or traps) quickly enough. He posted a very impressive 30 reps of 225 pounds at the Combine but is still learning the subtleties of hand play, too often playing patty-cake with blockers and not dictating the action… Has some twitch and bend to him as a pass rusher but is more of a jack-of-all-trades, rather than an elite edge rusher, recording "just" 7.5 sacks in two seasons (16 games) at Georgia Tech, and all of those came in 2022… Worked out well at the Pro Day, but was not as fast as some projected (clocking in the 4.7s) and weighed in at 291, six pounds heavier than he was at the Combine approximately three weeks earlier. Suffered a hamstring pull running his second 40 at the Pro Day…

Bottom Line: White has the traits and versatility to warrant first-round consideration for some, but his game is not yet polished enough for my taste with that early of a selection, especially given the depth of this year's class. He is more of an inside bully than an outside blur, which will have some clubs projecting as a true defensive tackle (weighed in at 291 at Pro Day) and others liking him best as a two-gapping defensive end in a 3-4 alignment.

Grade: Second round

10. BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-2, 248, Junior

Overview: It may not surprise people that Ojulari is the grandson of a Nigerian prince given the royal welcome he received from LSU fans when signing with the team after starring as a prep in Marietta, Georgia, where he set the school record with 19 sacks as a senior and led his team to the 7A state title. Ojulari graduated early and joined LSU in January 2020, allowing him to participate in spring practice and setting him up for early playing time. He saw action in all 10 games (starting against Auburn) and made an immediate impact, generating 16 overall tackles, with five of them behind the line of scrimmage, including four sacks. He was even better in 2021, recording a 54-12-7 line, leading LSU's defensive linemen in tackles and the team in sacks. Despite missing three games in 2022, Ojulari was given first-team All-SEC honors after collecting a career-high 58 tackles, though his TFLs (8.5) and sacks (5.5) dropped slightly.

Areas of Strength: Ojulari combines a relatively short, stumpy frame with exceptionally long arms (34 ¼") and impressive initial burst, making him one of the more uniquely explosive rushers in this class. He is at his best as a stand-up rusher but doesn't have to stay outside, showing enough strength, vision and toughness to attack gaps on the inside, as well, presenting all sorts of possibilities for a creative defensive coordinator. He explodes off the snap, showing the burst and bend to wrap the edge as purely a speed rusher but doesn't rely on his athleticism, using his natural leverage advantage and those long arms to also be an effective bull rusher.

Ojulari sprinkles in some advanced rush techniques, as well, showing coordinated, heavy hands to batter would-be blockers and rip down ballcarriers with much greater efficiency than his size might suggest. He was awarded the prestigious No. 18 jersey in 2022, a tradition dating back years at LSU which symbolizes the Tigers player who best personifies the team's competitiveness and commitment. He just turned 21 in April. Also comes with excellent bloodlines as his older brother, Azeez, starred at Georgia and was a second-round pick by the New York Giants two years ago, since generating 13.5 sacks over his first 24 NFL games.

Areas of Concern: Significantly undersized, fitting best as a "just" a stand-up edge rusher and a pretty one-dimensional one at that, as Ojulari is too often washed out against the run. Ojulari can ruin his own leverage advantage by allowing his pad level to get too high, negating his power and getting easily blocked aside in the running game. Further, for a player reliant on his movement skills, Ojulari wasn't as impressive in workouts as anticipated, especially struggling in the change-of-direction drills (short shuttle, 3-cone) that many scouts feel are the most important for the position. He missed the first two games in 2022 due to a knee injury. Opted out of the team's bowl game.

Bottom Line: Ojulari isn't a fit for everyone, but if allowed to simply pin his ears back and rush the quarterback from the two-point stance, he can be quite the nuisance, just like his older (but very similarly built) brother.

Grade: Second round

Top Fox Sports Stories:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Will Anderson Alabama Crimson Tide National Football League

share