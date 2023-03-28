National Football League 2023 NFL Draft DT prospect rankings: Jalen Carter leads a gifted group Published Mar. 28, 2023 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

For reasons both good and bad, Georgia's Jalen Carter dominates the conversation when discussing the 2023 class of defensive tackles, but all the focus on him has stolen the spotlight from one of the most intriguing positional groups of the NFL draft.

The prospects listed below vary in size, shape and style more than in a normal year, offering NFL teams a pick-your-flavor banquet that I expect will prove one of the biggest storylines of the first two days of the draft. The depth of this year's defensive tackle class is good, extending well into Day Three, but most of the candidates listed below will be among the first 100 picks of the draft. Only an average of six defensive tackles were selected that high the past two years.

Wondering where is consensus Top 10 prospect Tyree Wilson (6-6, 271 pounds) from Texas Tech, as well as other potential first round rushers like Clemson's Myles Murphy (6-5, 268 pounds), Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 272 pounds), Georgia Tech's Keion White (6-5, 285) and Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore (6-2, 282)? While each of these players slid inside to defensive tackle, at times, in college, they project better outside in the NFL and will certainly be among the players highlighted in next week's breakdown of this positional group.

Each week leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft we will break down the Top 10 prospects at a different position. Each positional group will be assigned an overall grade, with scouting reports on each individual player, noting specific areas of strength and concern, as well as their projected round.

2023 NFL Draft QB prospect rankings: Bryce Young leads talented top 10 | FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft RB prospect rankings: Bijan Robinson stands out in deep class | FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft WR Rankings: Quentin Johnston leads the prospects | FOX Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 NFL Draft TE rankings: Dalton Kincaid leads "unique" top 10 | FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings: Paris Johnson leads top 10 prospects | FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft guard-center rankings: Peter Skoronski the clear top prospect | FOX Sports

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 314, Junior

Overview: The centerpiece of the dominating defenses that led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, Carter is arguably the best player in the 2023 NFL draft. He signed with Georgia as a four-star recruit out of Apopka, Florida and even among all of the talent Kirby Smart brought to Athens, Carter stood out immediately, earning playing time in 10 games as a true freshman and even starting against Florida and South Carolina, logging nearly as many QB pressures (13) as he did tackles (14) in his debut season, while also blocking a PAT and catching a one-yard touchdown after lining up as a fullback (versus Tennessee).

Carter started just two games in Georgia’s 2021 title run and yet still earned second-team All-SEC honors from league coaches, racking up 37 tackles (with 33 QB pressures), as well as 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two more blocked kicks. He shrugged off nagging injuries to start nine of 13 games in 2022, earning consensus first-team All-SEC accolades with another 32 stops (31 pressures), seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Though he was only minimally productive from a statistical standpoint in playoff wins over Ohio State (one tackle, one PBU) and TCU (two tackles), Carter was clearly the focus of these opponents’ blocking schemes, freeing up teammates to wreak havoc. He was quite effective himself, quietly racking up a combined six QB pressures in those contests.

Strengths: It is difficult to describe Carter’s blend of athleticism and power and not venture into hyperbole. Though it isn’t always the most technically sound or aesthetically pleasing, Carter simply overwhelms opponents off the snap with the awesome momentum he generates, splitting through double-teams with powerful, active hands that he throws like sledgehammers and wading through the sea of humanity like he’s stepping through waves in a kiddie pool. His functional strength is outstanding. Carter bullies blockers at the point attack, latching onto and simply tossing them aside on his way to the ballcarrier, showing terrific length, strength and hand placement, as well as fierce closing speed and power for immediate takedowns. Despite sloppy conditioning at his Pro Day, Carter does not typically carry extra weight around his middle, boasting a powerful, well-built frame with his weight perfectly distributed. He also has long arms (33.5") and large hands (10 ¼").

Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim, Georgia's Jalen Carter win RJ's Player of the Year Awards | Number One College Football Show FOX Sports’ RJ Young debuts the first annual ‘RJ’s College Football Awards’ with the help of Producer Tyler. Together, they hand out awards for the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Under-appreciated Coach of the Year,

Concerns: The on-field criticisms of Carter are pretty minimal, though his conditioning and snap-to-snap consistency wane (more on this later) and he could use greater variety in his pass rush technique. At times, Carter seemed to freelance, checking in with teammates for the play call immediately prior to the snap and just attacking opponents without really understanding his role in the defense.

Off the field, however, is a different matter. He abruptly left the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when charges were filed by the Atlanta Police Department for his role in a tragedy in the early morning hours January 15 that cost two members of the Georgia football program their lives. Carter pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He avoided jail time with the plea but will be on probation for a year, needs to do 80 hours of community service, paid a $1000 fine and has to undergo a course in traffic safety.

He had a disappointing showing at his Pro Day, weighing in nine pounds heavier than he had just 13 days earlier at the Combine and struggling to get through positional drills.

Bottom Line: It is important to maintain some perspective when discussing these young men, as many people make mistakes as 21-year-olds. The most disturbing thing about Carter is the pattern of his mistakes. The team that gambles on him must have the locker room and support staff to help him mature or it risks a colossal bust. But if Carter does commit to his craft, he is a potential franchise cornerstone who should quickly rank among the better interior defensive linemen in the league.

Grade: Top 10

2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 6-6, 298 Redshirt Sophomore

Overview: While the aforementioned Carter is the consensus top talent among defensive tackles in this draft, Bresee (pronounced "Bruh-ZEE") held that position three years ago, signing with Clemson as the top overall recruit, regardless of position, in the eyes of some scouts — and clearly the best interior lineman. He had a monster senior season in Damascus, Maryland, where he took his team to a state title and recorded 47 tackles, including 30.5 for loss and 14 sacks. Bresee certainly lived up to expectations his first year on the Clemson campus, earning first-team All-ACC honors and the league's Rookie of the Year honors by starting 10 games, recording 33 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and four sacks — one of them a game-clincher against Boston College that resulted in a safety. He also blocked a kick against Wake Forest, the first for the Tigers since 2018.

Unfortunately, Bresee's freshman in 2020 was his best year at Clemson, as he's suffered various ailments since, including a torn ACL, undergoing shoulder surgery and a kidney infection. Bresee played in 25 of a possible 39 games over the past three seasons, leaving the Tigers early for the NFL with 51 total tackles during that time, including 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Strengths: Bresee has an imposing frame, including rare height for the position, broad shoulders and impressive overall weight distribution. He springs out of his stance for such a large man, showing the same burst off the ball as he did in recording an eye-popping 4.86 second 40-yard dash at nearly 300 pounds. He shows rare athleticism for someone so large, eating up ground with bounding steps that allow him to close on ballcarriers much quicker than they expect. He has surprising balance and creativity as a pass rusher, incorporating strong push/pull, over-arm swims and even stop-start hesitation moves typically associated with edge defenders, showing the skillset to line up all over the defensive line. For a big man, Bresee also plays with surprising pad level, anchoring effectively, even against double-teams. Though he's missed plenty of time, when he's on the field, Bresee's impact is obvious.

Concerns: Just as obvious, however, are Bresee's struggles to remain on the field. He requires as thorough a medical evaluation as any prospect in this draft, being limited to just four games in 2021 and playing with a shoulder harness in 2022 after undergoing surgery prior to the season. He's active in the tackle box but isn't the threat in pursuit that his 40-yard dash suggests, typically running out of gas by the end of the tackle box. He was also surrounded by a virtual all-star team and was frequently subbed out.

Bottom Line: Bresee is among the most gifted big men in this draft, with the kind of talent that might require top-10 consideration if the medical red flags weren't so ominous. Optimists will point out that even with the hiccups, Bresee was a dominant force for much of his Clemson career. He and his family showed great resiliency in 2022, suffering the loss of Bryan's younger sister, Ella, just 15 years old, to brain cancer.

Grade: Top 20

3. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 281, Junior

Overview: In a class full of one-ton pickups, Kancey is the sports car of the position, terrorizing offenses with his get-up-and-go. He signed with Pitt as a three-star recruit after dominating at powerhouse Northwestern High School in Miami, registering a staggering 110 tackles his senior year. The blockers who faced him there or in the ACC didn’t need to wait until the 2023 Combine to know that Kancey was explosive. After all, he’d racked up 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks over the past two seasons at Pitt prior to scorching the track at Lucas Oil Stadium, clocking a 4.67-second time in the 40-yard dash that ranks as the fastest time from a defensive tackle in 20 years.

Strengths: In football, the low man usually wins. Kancey’s frame gives him an immediate advantage in that regard. He fires off the snap with rare explosiveness to complement that torque, generating impressive power as a bull rusher, overwhelming opponents often several inches and as much as 50 pounds heavier than him. Opposing blockers have little choice but to play back on their heels given Kancey’s quickness and that can leave them vulnerable to his very effective hesitation moves, where he leaves defenders stumbling at shadows while he dances by.

Kancey slips through blockers like he soaked his jersey in butter. He isn’t just quick, he’s flexible, dipping and dancing through tiny gaps to close on the ballcarrier. He shows zero hesitation against bigger blockers and as a tackler, playing with reckless abandon and seemingly little regard for his own safety, leaving his feet for drag-down stops.

Concerns: Significantly undersized with just 30 5/8" arms that can leave him simply being overwhelmed when blockers are able to latch on. Kancey plays a frenetic style that could be too feast-or-famine for some. His production at Pitt was certainly inflated by a highly aggressive blitz package that frequently gave Kancey one-on-one opportunities against slow-footed interior linemen.

Bottom Line: Despite what the hype might suggest, Kancey is not the second coming of Pitt predecessor Aaron Donald. He is certainly disruptive, however. Kancey is the Energizer Bunny of the 2023 NFL draft, attacking opponents with a combination of quickness, power and relentlessness that seems destined to continue generating both big plays and a rabid fan following in the NFL, just like he enjoyed at Pitt.

Grade: First-to-second round

4. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 309, Senior

Overview: The Badgers didn't have to look far with Benton, a three-star recruit who excelled on the wrestling mat as well as the football field in Craig, WI., about an hour south of campus. Benton played in 12 games as a true freshman, even starting six times. He started five of the seven games in Wisconsin's pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, as well as 25 contests over the past two years. Benton registered 81 tackles over his college career, with 19 coming behind the line of scrimmage, including nine sacks. He set career-highs in tackles (36), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (four) as a senior, earning a trip to Mobile, where he proved one of the standouts along the line of scrimmage during practices.

Strengths: He is a naturally large man with broad shoulders and long (33 7/8") arms, as well as a stout lower half. Physical and powerful. Attacks would-be blockers with swinging mallets for hands, breaking their grip and tossing them aside, while keeping an eye on the ball, efficiently repositioning to finish the play. An understanding of leverage and positioning from wrestling is clear in the way Benton clogs up interior running lanes and keeps his feet when pursuing laterally. He isn't going to wow anyone with his 40-yard dash time but is a good, functional athlete on the field, showing an explosive closing burst, as well as intriguing core flexibility to slither through gaps. Benton plays hard. It isn't out of the ordinary to see him pursuing 20 yards downfield. He's also a creative celebrator after big plays, making him popular with teammates and fans.

Concerns: Benton's game is all about power and stuffing the run, and he's entering a league based increasingly on speed and the passing game. He is more powerful than explosive, with many of his big plays behind the line of scrimmage of the "coverage sack" variety after he was initially stalemated. He tires quickly, lacking the speed to chase down ballcarriers outside of the tackle box, though he does show good effort.

Bottom Line: If teams are convinced that Benton's breakout 2022 was a sign of things to come he'll be off the board by the end of the second round. Talented, productive big men simply don't last long on draft day.

Grade: Second round

5. Mazi Smith, Michigan, 6-3, 323, Junior

Overview: Smith signed with Michigan in 2019 as a consensus four-star recruit out of Grand Rapids but he had to wait his turn in the football assembly line Jim Harbaugh has brought back to Ann Arbor, not developing into a fulltime starter until 2021. Smith registered 37 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, to earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors that year before vaulting to First Team accolades with 48 stops this past season, with another 2.5 for loss and a half-sack against Colorado that served as the only one of his college career.

Strengths: Explosiveness personified. Opponents feel his power immediately, with Smith anchoring and then pushing forward, often resetting the line of scrimmage. He can bully would-be blockers with his upper body strength, which was demonstrated at the Combine with 34 repetitions (most among all defenders in 2023), a number all the more impressive considering Smith’s long arms (33 ¾"). He complements his size and raw power with shockingly light feet, slipping through cracks in the line of scrimmage and closing quickly. He seemingly is just scratching the surface of his potential.

Concerns: Not the sum of his parts — at least not yet. Too often, Smith allows his pads to get too high, negating his trademark power and thereby sheathing his own sword. Further, given how athletic he is, Smith is much better going north and south than east and west, struggling to redirect quickly enough to actually finish plays in the open field. There are a lot of "almost" plays on tape where Smith is seemingly be in perfect position to make the play, only to have the ballcarrier inexplicably slip by with a subtle hesitation move or quick dip.

Bottom Line: It isn’t often that a 320+ pounder can be described as "coiled-up," but there is an explosiveness to Smith that is unusual for a player of his build and that may earn him an early selection.

Grade: Second round

6. Gervon Dexter, Sr., Florida, 6-6, 310, Junior

Overview: A dominating prep at nearby Lake Wales, Dexter earned consensus five-star marks from recruiters after recording 103 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his senior season prior to joining the Gators. The scariest thing is that was just the second year Dexter played high school football, after previously starring on the basketball court and on the track as a discus thrower (where he qualified for state as a freshman). Dexter signed as the obvious crown jewel of Florida's recruiting class that year, but some preached patience given his relative inexperience. Instead, Dexter immediately took a starring role in the team's season-opener, collecting a tackle for loss and an interception (Florida's first turnover of the year) against Ole Miss.

Dexter ultimately played in all 12 games as a freshman, starting twice and recording 19 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. His numbers jumped significantly as a sophomore, with Dexter collecting 50 tackles (4.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks), including a spectacular nine-tackle (eight solo) performance against Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl to cap the season, starting nine contests and playing in all 13. Dexter started all 13 games for the Gators in 2022, recording a career-high 55 stops, as well as four more tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception (off of a tip) of Kentucky's Will Levis.

Strength: Given the expected growth as he learns the subtleties of the game, Dexter's general upside warrants listing here, but his greatest strength at this point is just that — the raw power he generates. Dexter towers over opponents and can overwhelm them with his length and leg drive as a bull rusher, locking on and forcing would-be blockers to steadily recede deep into the pocket. Similarly, when teams try to run the ball near him, he can set a firm anchor and rip himself free to corral ballcarriers.

While his game is currently about power, Dexter showed off his athleticism at the Combine, clocking a 4.88-second 40-yard dash — making him the fastest defender over 300 pounds tested this year in Indianapolis. He has an imposing, athletic build with broad shoulders, thick limbs and a tapered middle — a moldable frame often more associated with an offensive tackle or even a massive tight end. Dexter isn't just talented; he's committed, earning public praise by the Florida coaches for his commitment to improving his game.

Concerns: Consistently the last one off the snap and is left in recovery phase, as a result, scrambling to reposition and locate the ball. He lacks much wiggle as a pass rusher, resorting to simple bull rushes much of the time. While Dexter's great size makes him imposing, like a lot of tall defensive tackles, he can struggle with pad level and get pushed back. Similarly, his large frame gives blockers a huge target, something double-teamers can exploit.

Bottom Line: Though he's currently pretty raw, Dexter offers a tantalizing combination of pro-ready power and untapped potential that I think makes him one of the real wild cards of this draft class. I could see a club falling in love with his tools so much, in fact, that a first-round gamble isn't out of the question. I see a future NFL starter, but one who likely needs a year to acclimate and does have some bust potential given his slow starts.

Grade: Second-to-third round

7. Jaquelin Roy, LSU, 6-3, 305, Junior

Overview: Roy grew up and played his high school ball near LSU's practice facility, eventually signing with the Tigers as a four-star recruit who helped University High School go undefeated and win back to back state titles in 2018-19. Roy only started one of the first 21 games he played at LSU but was immediately part of the rotation up front, collecting 48 tackles, including 10 for loss and 3.5 sacks over his first two years with the Tigers. He carried over that start — which came against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl to conclude the 2021 season — into this past year, starting all 13 games and topping his previous career production with 49 stops, along with 3.5 for loss and half a sack. With just one full season as a starter, Roy nevertheless decided that he'd spent enough time on the Baton Rouge campus, entering the 2023 NFL draft early.

Strength: Looks the part of an NFL player and plays bigger than his listed size, bullying opponents with raw power. Finished among this year's winners in the annual strongman competition — bench-pressing 225 pounds an impressive 30 times — and that strength is obvious on tape with Roy seeming to enjoy the brawling at the line of scrimmage. Similar to a running back with great contact balance, Roy does a terrific job of holding his ground at the line of scrimmage and "falling off" onto backs as they attempt to run by, showing impressive tackling efficiency for such a relatively inexperienced player. He has impressive core strength and balance to step inside gaps while swinging his arms with a fluid and highly effective swim move that Michael Phelps would appreciate. His relatively long (32 ¾") arms and big mitts (10 1/8") give him a large strike zone as a tackler and his strength is evident in the number of pull-down tackles he creates, while surrendering little to no yardage after contact.

Concerns: Roy is built and plays like a tank, but, unfortunately, moves like one as well. Inconsistent get-off as a pass rusher. He can be downright sluggish off the snap and simply lacks the wheels to run down ballcarriers outside of the tackle box. A bit stiff in his hips, lacking the core flexibility and coordination to really sync his lower half with his beloved swim moves. Roy needs a bit of a runway to line up his tackles, struggling to change direction. A lack of ideal change-of-direction skills was evidenced at the Combine, where Roy's short shuttle (5.0 seconds) and 3-cone (8.01) times were among the slowest recorded this year.

Bottom Line: Roy isn't a fit for everyone, as he offers little as a pass rusher. He recorded just four sacks over his three years at LSU, dropping from two sacks in 2020, to 1.5 in 2021 and recording just half a sack this past season despite his playing time increasing. But if a two-gapping, run-stuffer is the need, he makes a lot of sense on Day Two. Roy has only played one year as a starter but has a higher floor, in my opinion, than most players with similar experience because of his pro-ready style and strength.

Grade: Second-to-third round

8. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina, 6-4, 291, Senior

Overview: This former five-star recruit grew up just a couple of hours northwest of campus, so maybe that explains how at home Pickens has looked along the line of scrimmage in the SEC dating back to 2019, when the league's coaches voted him to the All-Freshman Team. Pickens played in all 12 games that season (16 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack) and started 32 more over the next three years, topping out in 2022 with a career-high 42 tackles and earning team MVP honors. Pickens' career statistics (131 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks) may fail to impress, but there are enough "wow" moments on tape to suggest that his best, most productive football might still lie ahead of him.

Strengths: His quickness and body control are immediately evident on tape, showing the natural athleticism evidenced in his explosive 40-yard dash time (4.89 seconds). He pairs his upper and lower halves really nicely, swimming and chopping his hands while dipping and slipping through gaps. He has excellent length (34 3/8" arms) and very good hand strength to lock-out and rip free himself free from blockers. He shows awareness of the play developing around him with good effort and speed in pursuit. Was named a team captain in 2022.

Concerns: More slippery than stout, and when defenders are able to lock on, Pickens gets pushed around, showing just average anchoring ability. He has a top-heavy frame and loses the leverage battle too often, getting driven back. He showed improved awareness of passing lanes in 2022 but remains a work in progress in this area, tipping just four passes over his entire college career.

Bottom Line: South Carolina asked their defensive linemen to do a lot of reading at the line of scrimmage and while Pickens can play that role, I believe his quickness and agility are better suited to a one-gap scheme in which he can simply pin his ears back and attack.

Grade: Third round

9. Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-3, 335, Redshirt Junior

Overview: The allure of the SEC drew Ika out of the state of Utah southeast to LSU as a celebrated four-star recruit in 2019 and he saw the field immediately, joining Joe Burrow and the Tigers on their title run, recording 17 tackles (including 1.5 for loss) in 12 games. Ika began the 2020 season with LSU but entered the transfer portal after four games, choosing to reunite with Dave Aranda, who had served as the Tigers' defensive coordinator and had since taken over as head coach at Baylor.

The imposing Ika terrorized the Big 12 in 2021, helping vault the Bears to a No. 5 overall ranking at the conclusion of the season and individually earning the conference's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. His numbers slipped in 2022, however, and he enters the NFL with a pretty pedestrian four-year total of 70 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Strengths: An absolute boulder of a human being. He has a natural square-ish frame with broad shoulders, wide hips and thick limbs. Explosive initial quickness and power to instantly rock a would-be blocker onto his heels. Comes off the ball low and hard, offering real knockback power in short-yardage situations. Eats up double-teams, with his thighs growing veritable roots into the turf and anchoring, where he — and those attempting to move him — become a wall ballcarriers must now avoid. For his size, Ika is surprisingly nimble, playing on the balls of his feet and showing some lateral agility to elude, offering quite the counter to his bull-in-a-china-shop bull rushes. In short areas, he's quite quick.

Concerns: Ika offers little in terms of a pass rush, generating 4.5 sacks in four seasons of college football, including zero in 2022. His best chance of impacting the quarterback is a straight bull rush, and he can collapse the pocket from the inside, but Ika struggles redirecting to finish the play. He possesses a top-heavy frame and is prone to leaning into blockers and getting himself off-balance. While very effective in shutting down interior running lanes, Ika is not as effective on outside runs, sputtering out of gas by the end of the tackle box.

Bottom Line: It might sound disrespectful to call Ika a one-trick pony, so to avoid angering the intimidating run-stuffer, let's agree to refer to him as a specialist. And he is very good in that one role. Unfortunately for Ika, his specialty just isn't as prioritized in today's pass-heavy NFL, which could leave him on the board longer than some anticipate.

Grade: Third Round

10. Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 294, Junior

Overview: It goes without saying that Alabama signs good high school players, but when Young agreed to join the Crimson Tide after recording 125 tackles, including 29.5 for loss and 17.5 sacks in just his senior season at West Jones High in Laurel, Mississippi, expectations went through the roof in Tuscaloosa. So much so that when a certain quarterback with a similar name (although not related) also signed with Alabama a year later, some wondered which Young might leave the more lasting legacy. With "just" 7.5 career sacks (along with 130 tackles and 20 tackles for loss), no one is going to confuse this blue-collar defender's production with that of a Heisman Trophy winner but, make no mistake, both Alabama Youngs project as future NFL starters.

Strengths: Powerfully built player with excellent overall weight distribution, including a thick, powerful lower half and long arms (34 3/8"). He rocks would-be blockers with his initial punch, locking out and ripping himself free with one fluid motion. Young is quicker than he looks, showing the burst to split gaps and double-teams. He has the frame and game to play up and down the defensive line and regardless of scheme. His experience outside shows, as he is a crafty edge rusher, varying his gait and showing a better core flexibility to turn the corner than most players of his size.

Concerns: He plays with blinders on. Young loses sight of the ball and is late to re-locate, failing to finish when opportunities are presented. Young's late recognition is made worse because he's actually pretty stiff and struggles to change direction. The lack of awareness shows up in the passing game, as well, where despite his long arms and motor, Young only knocked down three passes in 45 career college contests.

Bottom Line: With so many talented prospects coming out of Tuscaloosa, it seems like every year there is at least one member of the Crimson Tide who actually qualifies as a bit underrated, from a national perspective. Perhaps in part because he shares the last name of the star quarterback, Young qualifies this year. This isn't a future Pro Bowler but he's scheme- and position-versatile with the power and experience to play right away. I think that might land him a spot in the Top 100.

Grade: Third-to-fourth round

Round Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Green Bay Packers College Football

share