National Football League C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young: Who shined the brightest at his pro day? Published Mar. 24, 2023 10:29 a.m. ET

With the Carolina Panthers trading a king's ransom to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, the battle for the QB1 spot has created a buzz within the scouting community. And this week, top contenders Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud showcased their talents at their respective pro day workouts.

Though a workout in shorts and a T-shirt does not overshadow the résumé of work completed through game experience, the scripted workout gives evaluators another chance to assess the quarterbacks' talent, tools and technique in a controlled environment. While skeptics dismiss the value of these workouts, evaluators attend these exhibitions hoping to answer some of the questions that arise during the film evaluations.

Whether those concerns involve arm strength, accuracy or footwork and fundamentals, the pro day workout provides coaches and scouts with an opportunity to get a better feel for a quarterback prospect's overall talent while envisioning how to build a developmental plan and offensive scheme that would enable him to flourish as a pro. In addition, evaluators have a chance to learn more about the player's background, leadership skills and football acumen through conversations with coaches, administrators and teammates.

Given the limited interactions scouts and coaches have had with the quarterbacks (fall practice and/or game observations, and NFL Scouting Combine interviews and workouts), the pro day is an essential part of the pre-draft process due to the character assessment and on-field evaluation. That's why the Panthers sent more than 10 members of their coaching staff and executive team, including owner David Tepper, to see Stroud and Young toss the ball around in T-shirts and shorts.

The team can only determine which player is worthy of being the No. 1 pick once it can assess his football character (work ethic, leadership skills, competitiveness and football intelligence) and fully evaluate his skills as a potential franchise quarterback. The staff must also determine if the blue-chip prospect is the right fit for the program as the anointed leader and face of the franchise.

Large Carolina contingent at C.J. Stroud's pro day The Panthers sent 14 representatives to the Ohio State Pro Day to get a first-hand look at potential No. 1 pick C.J. Stroud.

Considering the importance of the pro day workout for top quarterbacks, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout.

Stroud's Scouting Report

The most natural passer in the draft torched the Big Ten in back-to-back years as a rhythm passer from the pocket. Stroud's ability to make any throw in the book with touch, timing and precision makes him the prototypical QB1 that every offensive coordinator covets in the league. From his effortless throws to the boundary from the opposite hash to his rainbow tosses to receivers running free between the hashes, Ohio State's QB1 displays the arm strength and range to attack the entire field as a passer.

In addition, Stroud can alter the touch and trajectory on his throws to hit receivers in stride against man or zone coverage. The pinpoint ball placement and exceptional timing remind me of an All-Star MLB pitcher nailing the strike zone with various pitches.

After watching the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year drop dime after dime to a collection of first-round picks on the perimeter, it is easy to fall in love with Stroud's talent and potential as a classic drop-back passer. He possesses the size (6-foot-3, 214 pounds), arm talent and skill to thrive in a pro-style system that features traditional drop-back and play-action concepts with vertical and horizontal routes at various depths.

Although questions persisted regarding Stroud's athletic creativity and pocket presence, he seemingly quieted those concerns with a remarkable showing against Georgia in the playoff. He escaped the pocket on a few impromptu scrambles that showcased his underrated running skills and athleticism. Moreover, Stroud flashed the poise and situational awareness to understand when to utilize his legs to escape a collapsing pocket while also displaying enough patience to wait on receivers to uncover while evading pass rushers around his legs.

Is C.J. Stroud the whole No. 1 pick package? Joel Klatt analyzes C.J. Stroud's case to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The spectacular performance shows a different side of an accomplished passer (8,000-plus pass yards and a 85/12 touchdown-to-interception ratio) with a winning pedigree (21-4 career record) and A-plus talent, Stroud is worthy of consideration as the QB1 in the 2023 draft class.

Pro Day Evaluation

Stroud confirmed his status as one of the best pure passers to enter the league in recent years. His exceptional arm talent and prototypical dimensions captivate evaluators looking for a traditional pocket passer to build around. The super-sized passer put on a throwing clinic during a scripted workout showcasing his ability to make every throw in the book accurately. From high-arcing deep ball tosses to receivers streaking down the field to hitting pass-catchers between the numbers on an assortment of crossing routes at intermediate range, Stroud looks like a high-end passer executing throws from the pocket.

Although he misfired on a handful of throws on the run, particularly to his left, Stroud does not display any glaring weaknesses that would prevent him from thriving as a QB1 in a scheme built around his talents as a classic drop-back passer.

Young's Scouting Report

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner lacks prototypical size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds), but is one of the best players we have seen at the position. Young is a magician with the football, displaying exceptional passing skills from inside and outside the pocket. The diminutive passer throws a beautiful ball that hits pass-catchers squarely in the chest. Young's ball placement, accuracy and anticipation rates at an A-plus level, and few passers in any class can rival his ability to hit the strike zone utilizing various arm angles and release points.

Although the Alabama standout does not show A-plus arm strength, he makes up for it with superb anticipation and timing. Young routinely throws receivers open with anticipatory tosses released well before the receiver has made his final break. The trust he shows in his pass-catchers is a skill some young passers fail to master at the pro level.

Who is the favored No. 1 pick? T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to weigh in on who he believes will be picked No. 1 overall, Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

With Young already displaying next-level awareness, instincts and timing, it is easy to see why scouts rave about his playmaking potential despite his physical limitations. Few quarterbacks are willing to throw the ball before their intended receivers are open, but that hesitancy is frequently the difference between a completion and a pass breakup at the next level.

On the move, Young dazzles as a pinpoint passer on the run. He consistently paints the strike zone while rolling to his right or left and appears ideally suited to play in an offense with bootlegs and movement-based concepts. Considering how he routinely chalks up explosive plays while running around on the perimeter, the Alabama star is an improvisational wizard with the potential to drive defenders crazy with his remarkable skills.

Young's poise and confidence stand out in late-game situations. He keenly understands time, score and situation and plays his best football when the game is hanging in the balance. As a clutch performer with a knack for coming up big in key moments, Young is the QB1 most coaches want in the huddle with the game on the line.

Pro Day Evaluation

Young earned high marks for crushing his workout with a business-like approach. He made it a point to show off his ability to throw on the move utilizing a variety of "pitches" to get the job done. From his traditional three-quarter release to an occasional side-arm toss, Young dazzled as a passer playing within a quick-rhythm scheme. He peppered receivers with catchable balls that consistently landed within the strike zone at short and intermediate range but also flashed enough arm strength and range to make the home-run toss down the field.

Although his receivers mishandled some of the deep balls, Young earned points for the ball placement and accuracy on the dropped tosses. He can make all the requisite throws with touch, timing and precision, and his ability to make those throws from the pocket and on the move separates him from others at the position.

While the lack of prototypical size is a concern due to durability issues, Young's arm talent, high IQ and late-game magic make him an outlier worthy of consideration as the top pick.

Who's My No. 1 Pick?

It is rare for a draft to feature a pair of can't-miss picks, but that is the case in the 2023 draft. Both Stroud and Young possess the tools that translate to success at the position. But it's Stroud who has the prototypical dimensions to accompany his skill.

In a close race, I would bet on the prototype over the outlier to lead my franchise for the next decade.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

