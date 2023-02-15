National Football League 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings: Bryce Young leads talented top 10 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How many quarterbacks will be selected within the NFL Draft's top 50 picks? The position is a difficult one to evaluate, and one subject to the eye of the beholder. But we'll add perspective by breaking down the top 10, as we'll do for prospects at every positional group ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While the late-season heroics by Brock Purdy certainly helped, in just about every way one can look at it, the 2022 quarterback class did not produce early returns.

Recall that only one quarterback – Kenny Pickett — was selected in the first round and that another passer was not drafted until the Falcons nabbed Desmond Ridder at No. 74 overall. The last time it took 20 picks for the first quarterback to come off the board was in 1997, and never in the modern history of the game had we waited so long to see the second passer selected, proving emphatically that NFL teams really did view 2022 as a down year for quarterbacks.

Fortunately, this year's crop is much better, with Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud considered virtual shoo-ins to be top-five selections and as many as four legitimate candidates to be first-round picks.

What makes the 2023 class of quarterbacks that much more intriguing is that there are quality middle- and late-round candidates to choose from as well.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama. 6-0, 194, Junior

Overview: Just 21 years old, Young leaves Alabama second in school history in passing yards (8,356 yards) and touchdowns (80) despite starting for only two years. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is arguably the most recognized — and debated — quarterback in the nation.

Strengths: Young emphatically checks every box used to evaluate quarterbacks other than size, generating plenty of arm strength and demonstrating exceptional accuracy, awareness, mobility and poise, all traits which project very well to the NFL. Young reads defenses well, taking advantage of Alabama's supremely gifted pass-catchers by distributing the ball beautifully. He attacks all levels of the field. Young is both smart and savvy, excelling at improvisation and showing real mettle under the bright lights.

Alabama's Bryce Young connects with Kobe Prentice for a 47-yard touchdown

Concerns: His 194-pound official listing would make him the smallest quarterback ever drafted in the first round, if this size were to hold up. Young isn't just short but slight, possessing a much slimmer frame than the compactly built Russell Wilson (five-foot-10 and 5/8, 204 pounds), Drew Brees (six-foot and ¼, 213) and even Kyler Murray (five-foot-10 and 1/8, 207). Young's lack of heft could be an issue behind an average offensive line; he benefited from elite blockers who could stymie most opposing pass-rushers in college.

Bottom Line: Young is a future franchise pillar who happens to come in a small package. He's so small, investing a top-five selection could be second-guessed immediately upon Young's first struggle with durability. Anything outside of the first few picks, however, should be viewed as grand larceny as Young, quite simply, has been the nation's best quarterback the past two years running.

Grade: Top-five player

2. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. 6-3, 218, Redshirt Sophomore

Overview: Even among the all-time great Buckeyes, Stroud's dominance as Ohio State's starter the past two seasons is unique. He was honored as the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist after each of his two starting campaigns, leaving Columbus with 16 school records and a 21-4 career record. Like Young, Stroud was aided by future first round picks at receiver.

Strengths: Stroud is the most accurate quarterback in this draft class. That is not simply a reflection of his 69.3% completion rate or the 85:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio that set records at Ohio State over his career. He routinely delivers passes to all levels of the field with the precision of a JUGGS machine, sending rifle shots 20-30 yards downfield just as the receiver makes his break and lofting pillow-soft tosses down the seam over linebackers and under safeties. Stroud's exceptional arm talent is complemented by a solidly built frame, plenty of functional mobility and the perception that he is just scratching the surface of his potential, as he is just 21 years old.

Concerns: With some notable exceptions against Georgia in the final game of his college career, Stroud rarely showed much interest in scrambling at Ohio State, leaving yards on the field. Some critics also questioned his competitiveness.

Bottom Line: One of the truths I've come to learn in my 20+ years evaluating players is that accuracy remains the most important element to quarterback play. A calm and protected Stroud is as pinpoint as it gets. Stroud was already a top-five candidate but his brilliant performance against Georgia, albeit in a losing cause, has scouts more excited about his upside than ever.

Grade: Top-five player

3. Anthony Richardson, Florida, 6-4, 232, Redshirt Sophomore

Overview: Electing to make himself eligible for the 2023 NFL draft despite starting just 13 games at the college level, Richardson may be the most fascinating evaluation for NFL scouts in this class, regardless of position. That is because while scouts will be drawn to his rare talent like moths to a flame, he wasn't exactly statistically dominant at the college level, throwing for a total of 24 touchdowns in as many games over his career — against 15 interceptions.

Strengths: Exceptional tools for the position, including a large, chiseled frame and blend of speed, power and mobility that wouldn't look out of place at linebacker. He boasts a rocket for an arm, as well, one that will instantly rank among the strongest in the NFL. Richardson is surprisingly savvy in the pocket, showing good spatial awareness of the bodies around him and an ability to manipulate defenders to create easy throwing lanes. Richardson already is bigger and stronger than most of his peers and he's just 21 years old.

Concerns: Flashy but not fundamentally sound, wowing with chunk plays but often failing to convert the easy ones. He's far too inconsistent with his accuracy, at this time. Richardson's 54.7% career completion percentage ranks lower than other wild passers of prior classes like Josh Allen (56.2%), Lamar Jackson (57%) Tim Tebow (66.4%) and certainly lower than the other top prospects this year.

Bottom Line: Boom-or-bust personified, Richardson is the biggest wild card of the 2023 NFL draft. He isn't the best quarterback in the class but very well may earn that distinction in time. With some refinement, it isn't difficult to imagine Richardson bullying opponents in the NFL with his size, big arm and speed in much the same way that Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger did for decades.

Grade: Top 20

4. Will Levis, Kentucky, 6-3, 232, Redshirt Senior

Overview: In as contentious a class of quarterbacks as I've ever seen in over 20 years as a scout, Levis is easily the most polarizing. Some evaluators project him as a top-five pick and others suggest his best fit in the NFL may ultimately be as a Taysom Hill-like weapon due to his size and strength as a runner.

A three-star recruit out of Connecticut, Levis originally signed with Penn State and played in 15 games (albeit just two starts) over three years there, transferring as a graduate to Kentucky with just 644 passing yards and three touchdowns (through the air) to his credit during that time. Starring in Kentucky's pro-style offense against mighty SEC competition the past two years has made Levis this year's must-see senior quarterback prospect.

Strengths: Levis' strong frame and dual-threat game power near-constant comparisons to Bills star Josh Allen. He is perceived by some as the most pro-ready quarterback in this class given that Kentucky's offense was under the direction of different former NFL coaches the past two seasons, Liam Coen (2021), Rich Scangerello (2022).

Levis is blessed with rare tools and complements them with a lightning-quick release and proven grit, having played through multiple injuries last season. His underwhelming production as a senior is understandable given significant NFL graduations, as well as the fact that Levis has worked with four different offensive coordinators over his college career. He's expected to ace the interview process, boasting personality and intelligence. Earned his Bachelor's degree (Finance) in three years and went on to his Master's at Kentucky (also Finance).

Concerns: If Levis does, in fact, have a better feel for where to go with the ball than some of the others on this list, he isn't as effective in getting it there accurately, showing less precision than his peers on downfield throws. Ironically, the snappy release which ranks as one of Levis' greatest strengths also contributes to one of his weaknesses, as the short throwing stroke makes him more of a pusher than a passer on touch throws, and his accuracy wanes because of it. Perhaps most importantly, for a senior and one perceived to be pro-ready, Levis shows a troubling lack of awareness, leading defenders to the ball by staring down his primary target and taking big hits.

Bottom Line: Levis offers an undeniably compelling package of skills to work with but he isn't the finished product that his traits and experience suggest. Some nagging injuries sustained in 2022 kept him from easing scouts' concerns at the Senior Bowl, where the aforementioned Allen began his rapid ascent up draft boards a few years ago.

Grade: First round

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 208, Redshirt Senior

Overview: For much of the 2022 college football season, Hooker and his beloved Volunteers were arguably the feel-good story of the year — unless, that is you happen to be an Alabama fan. Like Levis, Hooker began his college career elsewhere, signing with Virginia Tech as a four-star recruit and two-time state champion out of the state of North Carolina. He would go on to start 15 of his final 19 games for the Hokies but transferred to Tennessee nevertheless, emerging as the most efficient quarterback in the country, leaving town with a staggering 58:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio the past two seasons while re-establishing the Volunteers as an SEC contender.

Strengths: Hooker steadily improved his accuracy and awareness over his time as a starter at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, emerging as one of the most precise quarterbacks in the country in 2022. He attacks all areas of the field, boasting plenty of arm to make any NFL throw and is especially lethal on throws that require touch, boasting one of this year's better deep balls. He is prototypically built at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds and is a terrific athlete for the position, blending instincts and impressive speed to be a real factor as a scrambler.

Concerns: Give Hooker credit for a remarkable career, but his ascent at Tennessee was aided by a relatively simple offense that limited his pre-snap reads and manufactured space and time to throw. Of course, the most pressing concern for Hooker is his availability. He is projected to begin his rookie season in the NFL on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he tore the ACL in his left knee November 19 and will require several more months rehabbing from the corrective surgery. Hooker is already an older prospect than most, having turned 25 in January.

Bottom Line: While Vols fans would certainly disagree, Hooker and by extension, Tennessee's, rise this season felt a little too good to be true for some, and scouts remain a bit skeptical about his NFL projection. He is old for a prospect and coming off a major injury. Hooker could conceivably still be on the board on Day 3, though I think he deserves to be drafted earlier.

Grade: Second-to-third round

6. Tanner McKee, Stanford, 6-6, 230, Junior

Overview: In an era of quarterbacks boasting rookie-mode-video-game production, McKee chose to forego his final year of college eligibility to enter the NFL early despite a relatively pedestrian 28:15 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his career. Tall, strong-armed and experienced in an offense that NFL decision-makers can easily project to their level, McKee is perhaps the most intriguing of the so-called "second-tier" quarterbacks in this class. As if the draft was not already exciting enough for the former four-star recruit, McKee will be turning 23 years old on April 27, when the first round takes place.

Strengths: McKee has an imposing frame and plenty of arm talent, including the velocity to nail deep sideline throws and the accuracy to pierce small windows. McKee comes from a pro-style offense that asked him to field snaps from under center, as well as shotgun, and run plenty of play-action, so he has plenty of experience playing with his back to the defense. He's surprisingly effective in the quick game, gripping and ripping the ball in one fluid motion to spark bubble screens.

Concerns: Typically, the quarterbacks being criticized for their size are too short or slim. McKee is the opposite, as his gangly 6-foot-6, 228-pound jumble of arms and legs leaves him somewhat poorly suited to this modern era of up-tempo football. McKee isn't a bad athlete, necessarily, but like a lot of tall quarterbacks, he lacks ideal elusiveness and balance for the roll-outs and bootlegs so popular in today's game and he struggles to reset and throw accurately if harassed off his spot.

Perhaps in part to the somewhat antiquated offense he ran at Stanford, McKee is a bit methodical in reading defenses, struggling to either effectively run or pass his way out of pressure at Stanford.

Bottom Line: A traditional pocket passer in every sense of the word, one has to wonder if McKee isn't coming along a decade or so too late. He boasts the height and arm talent to attack deep downfield but there isn't much quickness to his game and that could make it difficult for him to acclimate.

Grade: Third round

7. Clayton Tune, Houston, 6-2, 216, Redshirt Senior

Overview: With 44 career starts and nearly 12,000 passing yards under his belt, Tune serves as a changeup in a draft class on potential but low on sure things. Similar to recent middle- and late-round surprises like Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe and Sam Howell, Tune excelled in a spread scheme that took full advantage of his awareness and accuracy. The former three-star recruit may lack the flashy tools of others on this list, but he had scouts in Mobile singing his praises as arguably the most underrated quarterback prospect in this class.

Strengths: Battle-tested jack of all trades with just enough zip, accuracy, athleticism and moxie to carve out a niche in the NFL. He's slightly shorter than preferred but possesses a rock-solid 6-2, 216-pound frame. Tune was the heaviest of the seven QBs measured at the Senior Bowl. He has nice spatial awareness and balance to step up and slide around in the pocket, showing calm in the midst of chaos, and shows good instincts, attacking as a scrambler when he sees easy yardage. Tune lacks a howitzer but has good zip and touch to attack the short and intermediate zones.

Concerns: From a frame and arm-strength perspective, Tune may already be maxed out, projecting as more of a spot starter or backup candidate for the next level. Tune possesses just average arm strength, lobbing rather than driving throws outside the numbers. He also doesn't help this lack of zip with a somewhat elongated throwing motion. He was well-supported in Houston's offense with several dynamic playmakers helping turn short throws into long gains.

Bottom Line: Though many fans hate game managers at quarterback, savvy coaches are always on the lookout for smart signal callers and Tune fits the bill, having steadily improved his awareness over four starting seasons at Houston. His perceived lack of upside likely pushes him into Day 3 but don't be surprised when he's still on an NFL roster five years from now, unlike some of his more celebrated peers.

Grade: Third-to-fourth round

8. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, 6-2, 191, Redshirt Senior

Overview: Arguably the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the class, DTR threw for 88 touchdowns and ran for 28 more as the point guard in Chip Kelly's up-tempo attack. The offense Thompson-Robinson excelled in for the Bruins is very different than what he will be asked to do in the NFL, however, complicating his projection and making his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl that much more critical to his final evaluation.

Strengths: A superb athlete, Thompson-Robinson is one of the few quarterbacks blessed with such terrific elusiveness and burst, teams would legitimately pursue him as a receiver if he showed interest. Far from just a dynamic runner, however, Thompson-Robinson is a talented passer, capable of making every throw. Further, he is a top-notch competitor with a track record of performing well in high-pressure situations.

Concerns: Thompson-Robinson remains the skinny, flawed passer he was when he enrolled at UCLA, dropping his eyes too quickly to evade the pass-rush rather than maximizing his passing opportunities and spraying the ball because of sporadic throwing mechanics. He was dynamic, at times, in Kelly's offense but may lack the timing and accuracy to transition to a more traditional attack.

Bottom Line: With all due respect to a clear-cut first-round talent like Anthony Richardson, DTR is also a huge wild card, offering a blend of playmaking ability and starting experience that could have some teams considering him with an early Day 2 selection. Most of the NFL slept on former PAC-12 standout Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens are lucky because of it. Don't think the league will make the same mistake with Thompson-Robinson, a more dynamic version of his PAC-12 predecessor.

Grade: Fifth-to-sixth round

9. Jake Haener, Fresno State, 6-0, 208, Redshirt Senior

Overview: The reigning Senior Bowl MVP after three consecutive years of earning all-Mountain West accolades at Fresno State, Haener began his college career at the University of Washington, where his mother and grandfather graduated. Overlooked due to his slight frame and lack of perceived upside, he transferred and became a star, leaving with a 68.2% completion rate, as well as 9,120 yards and 50 more touchdowns (68) than interceptions (18) thrown over his career.

Strengths: Scrappy, resilient, gamer, competitive — call it whatever you'd like, Haener plays with the feistiness that rallies teammates. He's savvy, accurate, creative and poised. He doesn't have a howitzer but generates more zip than you'd think and is very effective attacking short and intermediate zones, hitting receivers in stride on passes requiring zip or touch. Haener plays with a chip on his shoulder and seems to revel in the underdog role. He has sneaky athleticism with enough spacial awareness, agility and burst to buy time or scramble for a few moments while keeping his eyes downfield.

Concerns: He's short with a small frame. Though arm strength can be an overrated element of quarterback evaluation, Haener is notably lacking in this department, ranking low among the passers on this list and certainly among those already in the NFL. Haener relies on anticipation to complete deeper throws, struggling to drive the ball to the deep corner, impacting his fit in certain offenses and perhaps stadium locations.

Bottom Line: An All-American at Fresno State and the 2023 Senior Bowl Bowl MVP, Haener is an easy player to root for due to his tenacity. Size and arm limitations may keep Haener outside of the first 10 quarterbacks actually selected this spring, but he plays bigger than his some of his peers, with his success in Mobile no surprise to anyone who followed his remarkable college career.

Grade: Sixth-to-seventh round

10. Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Redshirt Senior

Overview: Bennett may look more like Clark Kent than Superman, but he certainly wore a cape at times over the past two seasons, helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships with his gritty, quietly spectacular performances. Though the Georgia native leaves the Bulldogs as a legend, he joined the team as a walk-on. Bennett is facing a similar uphill climb in the NFL and is no guarantee to be drafted despite a 56:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio the past two seasons against elite competition.

Strengths: Bennett is a savvy distributor of the ball, showing excellent diagnosis skills to complement good accuracy, especially to the short and intermediate levels. He rarely places the ball in danger, consistently uncovering holes in coverage and making it easier on teammates by throwing an extremely catchable ball with a tight spin and an easy trajectory to track. Bennett also has some surprising wiggle to him, dipping and ducking to buy time and showing excellent awareness of his receivers breaking free while he does so.

Concerns: Officially listed by Georgia at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, and that may prove generous. He throws with more velocity than you might think but it is still below-average by NFL standards. He was surrounded by an incredible supporting cast and won't have the same advantages in the NFL relative to the competition he'll face. Bennett will be a 25-year-old rookie in the NFL. He will also face questions about his arrest in Dallas this January for public intoxication.

Bottom Line: Make no mistake, even with his starring performance for the two-time defending national champions fresh in their minds, Bennett's very pedestrian size and arm talent mean he's unlikely to be selected early.

Grade: 6th-7th Round

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

