National Football League Jalen Carter pleads no contest to reckless driving, racing Published Mar. 16, 2023 12:24 p.m. EDT

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects for next month's NFL Draft, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, according to his attorney, Kim Stephens.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. He also will be required to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

"We are happy that we were able to work with the solicitor general's office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case," Stephens said in a statement. "Mr. Carter continues to grieve for the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for the continued healing for injured friends."

Stephens added Carted did not cause the Jan. 15 car accident, which killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Police alleged LeCroy and Carter's SUV's raced each other before the fatal wreck. The police added LeCroy's SUV was going 104 mph when it left the road.

Carter's attorney said Carter never left the scene of the accident without being told he could leave, and Carter stopped his car, running toward the wrecked car while his passenger called 911.

She also said Carter had not been drinking alcohol and was not under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances.

The no-contest plea came one day after Carter performed at Georgia's pro-day work out in front of scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams. He did not speak with reporters Wednesday after missing his media session at the NFL scouting combine two weeks ago.

Carter weighed 323 pounds at the pro day, which was nine pounds heavier than he was at the combine. He opted to do only position drills -- which he failed to finish. He did not participate in other events including the 40-yard dash, cone drills and other physical tests.

