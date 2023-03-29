National Football League Buccaneers looking for depth in draft after being active in free agency Published Mar. 29, 2023 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Our week of NFC South seven-round team mock drafts continues with the Bucs, who begin life after Tom Brady as two-time division champs hit hard by salary-cap constraints this spring.

Tampa Bay has probably been more active than expected in free agency, given that the Bucs were $55 million over the salary cap a month ago. They found their likely starting quarterback in Baker Mayfield and added other budget pieces in defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Chase Edmonds and kicker Chase McLaughlin. More importantly, they were able to retain some of their own best free agents in cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Anthony Nelson.

That sets up a team with few glaring holes in the starting lineup, but one that could upgrade its depth just about everywhere, with lots ot 30-something veterans still unsigned after coming to Tampa trying to chase a ring with Brady.

A big caveat here: I'm not accounting for trades, for simplicity's sake, but I can all but assure you that general manager Jason Licht will consolidate these picks. He doesn't need nine draft picks, so look for some of those third-day picks to be used to trade up in earlier rounds. A fifth-rounder helps you move up on the second day of the draft to help, and two late picks might be paired to land one player who can actually stick on the 53-man roster despite being selected in the final 80 picks or so.

Licht, oddly enough, has never moved up or down from his first-round pick in an odd-numbered year. By comparison, he's made a first-round move in each of the past four even-numbered years: trading down for Logan Hall last year, moving up a spot for Tristan Wirfs in 2020, sliding down to get Vita Vea in 2018 and doing the same for Vernon Hargreaves in 2016.

Odd as 2023 is, it feels like the Bucs could slide back a few spots if there isn't an obvious match. When I mocked out the entire first round, I had them trading back five spots to 24 to gain a third-round pick, still getting the same prospect I have them getting here at 19.

On to the picks …

1. First round, No. 19 overall: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

You'll see offensive line matched with the Bucs here, since there isn't a slam-dunk in-house replacement for left tackle Donovan Smith, who was cut earlier this month for cap savings. I get that, but Tampa Bay has even less back at safety, with Mike Edwards signing with the Chiefs and veterans Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal unsigned two weeks into free agency.

Pairing Branch with Antoine Winfield makes a lot of sense. Todd Bowles was a safety himself, and his defenses can really use a versatile playmaker who can drop back, blitz, handle all sorts of coverage responsibilities. Branch fits that mold, with the flexibility to help at nickel if needed. Safety isn't always a position worthy of a top-20 pick, so again, the Bucs might be able to drop a few spots and still get him, but I like this as a smart match of available talent and positional need.

2. Second round, No. 50 overall: Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

If this were a movie trailer, it would say, "From the general manager who brought you Ko Kieft and Ali Marpet." Mauch no doubt hits on Licht's love of small-school offensive linemen. He's missing his front two teeth from a high school basketball game, has Kieft-level big-hair game and plenty of athleticism from being a converted tight end who added bulk in college.

Mauch's comp on the league's official site is Alex Cappa, another small-school, second-day Licht pick. The Bucs have done well taking linemen in this range, and Mauch could step in as a starter like Marpet or ease his way in like Cappa did. He might be a guard in the NFL, but the Bucs have some versatile pieces they can move around among their young linemen.

3. Third round, No. 82 overall: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Zacch is short for "Zaccheaus" — like the Bible character known in Sunday school singalongs as a "wee little man." But this Zaccheaus is 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds, still able to run a 4.89 in the 40. The Bucs haven't re-signed Akiem Hicks or Will Gholston, and while Gaines will offset one of them, the defensive front is a smart position to continue to restock with youth, following Logan Hall as their top draft pick a year ago. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang has Pickens as the No. 87 prospect in this class.

4. Fifth round, No. 153 overall: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Bigsby played for former Bucs running back Cadillac Williams in college, and over the past two seasons he has rushed for 2,069 yards and 20 touchdowns while also catching 51 passes. The Bucs will turn to Rachaad White as their primary back this season, but even as a third-day pick, Bigsby could compete for the No. 2 role with newcomer Chase Edmonds and fourth-year pro Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Bigsby's given name, for the record, is Cartavious.

5. Fifth round, No. 175 overall: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

After middling stats at Buffalo and Iowa, the third school was the charm for Jones, who last year went off with 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Boilermakers. He's small at 5-foot-11, 175, but he ran a 4.43 40 with a 36-inch vertical. If the Bucs want a more traditional shifty slot receiver, he could help there. The Bucs have Deven Thompkins back from last year, but Jones could help in the return game, having taken a punt and kickoff back for touchdowns in two seasons at Iowa.

6. Sixth round, No. 179 overall: Jay Ward, DB, LSU

The Bucs have three selections in a span of seven picks here, and Ward (like Branch) has the skill set to help at nickel or safety. A sixth-round pick will make the roster as a special-teams player, and Ward wouldn't likely need to play much on defense as a rookie, giving the team time to decide where his future is in the secondary. He blocked two kicks at LSU, so he could make a splash on special teams, much like corner Zyon McCollum did a year ago.

7. Sixth round, No. 181 overall: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder played only five games last year due to a knee injury, but he was prolific in 2021, catching 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns. The Bucs cut Cam Brate and didn't re-sign Kyle Rudolph, so they basically have last year's two rookies in Cade Otton and Kieft at tight end. Kuntz ran the 40 in 4.55 seconds at the combine, and he can still add to his frame to help with blocking responsibilities.

8. Sixth round, No. 196 overall: SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

It's possible the Bucs go inside linebacker much higher in this draft, knowing Lavonte David is 33 and nearing the end of his career. That could be as high as Arkansas' Drew Sanders in the first round, but for now, we'll have them just addressing depth. Dennis is smaller as linebackers go (6-foot, 226), but he racked up 15 sacks among 36 tackles for loss at Pitt. Don't overlook his ball skills, with a 50-yard pick-six and a 67-yard interception return in the past two years.

9. Seventh round, No. 252 overall: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Licht has made eight seventh-round picks with the Bucs, and only two have actually played for the Bucs: linebackers Grant Stuard and Chapelle Russell, who both moved on to other teams after one year. So this is a developmental pick, one that could be pegged for the practice squad.

But Haener is an intriguing investment. He's small at 6-foot, 207 pounds, but he's smart, with 68 touchdowns against only 18 interceptions in his college career. If the Bucs don't bring Ryan Griffin back, Haener seems like the kind of player who could handle scout-team duties and learn with the hopes of sticking on the 53 as a No. 3 quarterback a year later.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

