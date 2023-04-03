College Basketball UConn out-defends San Diego State to complete run to fifth title Updated Apr. 4, 2023 12:31 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

HOUSTON — Blue blood? Blue blood.

The Connecticut Huskies are national champions for the fifth time since 1999, beating San Diego State, 76-59, at NRG Stadium on Monday night.

A feisty Aztecs team made it harder than it looked like it was going to be at halftime, when UConn had a 36-24 lead after holding the Aztecs without a made field goal for more than 11 minutes. But with Connecticut’s lead cut to 60-55 with just more than five minutes remaining in the game, Jordan Hawkins hit the shot of the tournament for the team from Storrs, burying a 3 off a screen and taking hope from the folks in Aztec red.

Dan Hurley, in Year 5, has backed up his word. Living in the shadows of his father, Bob Sr., and brother, Bobby, the 50-year-old took the family spotlight in Houston, where his stamp on this program will be felt forever. The freight train program out of Storrs has reestablished itself on college basketball’s mountaintop, completing one of the most commanding runs in NCAA Tournament history — winning the six games by a combined 120 points.

How did that happen? As Hurley said on Sunday, with three different guys playing their best basketball at the perfect time. Adama Sanogo tallied his fourth double-double in six tournament games with 17 and 10, and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Hawkins poured in 16, hitting the game’s defining shot.

But the player who silenced those critical of the team's point guard play? Tristen Newton. The East Carolina transfer was brilliant with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

In a wild college basketball season where the perception was that there was no outstanding team, without any 1-, 2- or 3-seed reaching the Final Four for the first time in the history of the big dance, Connecticut had the last word.

These Huskies, who started the season at 14-0 and reached the No. 2 ranking in America, took a piece of humble pie in the Big East against a difficult top tier of the league — which by way, saw three teams reach the Sweet 16 and went a combined 12-4 record in the dance.

It turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to them.

In a game that began with San Diego State hitting four of its first five shots and going up 10-6, it looked like we could be in for a battle. The Aztecs, boasting the nation’s fourth-best defense, normally have trouble finding a shot-making rhythm.

Well, that turned out to be true.

Connecticut’s defense, which has allowed this team to evolve to the degree it has, shut down the Aztecs. That’s just it about this game: UConn actually out-defended San Diego State. Who does that? Nobody in this tournament, and it’s why the Huskies were an absolute wagon in the last three weeks. The Huskies showcased why they’re third and eighth in offensive and defensive efficiency respectively.

This team, simply put, has been a wagon. And it was on display yet again Monday night. Despite a test, the Huskies left no doubt.

The basketball capital of the world, as it’s called, has reclaimed its throne.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

