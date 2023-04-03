College Basketball 2023 March Madness national championship live updates: UConn-SDSU coming up Updated Apr. 3, 2023 7:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The most bewildering of college basketball seasons has now come down to Monday night and one of the most unexpected national championship game matchups in recent memory.

On one side of the court, you have the newcomers to the grand stage, a gritty San Diego State squad hoping to become the first 5-seed to capture the title and cap off a historic run of success for the Mountain West’s best program for much of the past decade. The Aztecs arrive after a string of upsets gave way to the most astounding of buzzer-beaters in the Final Four, a short jumper in the corner from Lamont Butler to punch their ticket to the final game of the year and elevate the program’s reach far beyond Southern California.

Standing in the way of Brian Dutcher’s crew cutting down the nets is a blue blood program gunning for its fifth championship in the past 25 years in Connecticut. The Huskies are in the midst of one of the most dominant tournament runs ever – just the sixth team since 1985 to win all five games by double-figures – and have not lost to anybody outside the Big East all season. Head coach Dan Hurley, who once warned that you better get his program before they hit their current stride, has assembled one of the deepest teams around and get the benefit of leaning on star guards like Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson, as well as the incomparable big man rotation of Adama Sanogo and freshman Donovan Clingan.

Combine the two at NRG Stadium and you have what should be a fascinating collection of styles, team building and offensive shot-making for a highly anticipated title game that could go either way. UConn is a 7.5-point favorite heading into the game, but few in the basketball community are going to put it past the Aztecs to showcase their trademark defense and make this a close one right down to the wire.

[2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament national title: By the numbers]

It seems like just yesterday we were getting ready for Midnight Madness, but the time has finally come to crown a champion and put a bow on this college basketball season. Now we’ve arrived with one last game, two tenacious teams and both just 40 minutes away from history.

Catch up with the top highlights and in-game analysis from Bryan Fischer once the game gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn:

Keys to the game

FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta offers up his three keys to the game ahead of tip-off.

All about the culture

FOX Sports' Andy Katz sits down with San Diego State coach head Brian Dutcher to speak about the culture in the program and how he put this team together.

Read more:

share