‘A JOKE’: Angel Reese on Jill Biden’s idea to bring Iowa to White House
First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. Biden watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night.
Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.
"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend a White House invite to Iowa — and whether it would be a joint visit with LSU or a separate engagement.
Following LSU’s victory, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited.
LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story on Jill Biden’s remarks on Monday. " A JOKE," she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.
In her remarks, Biden also marveled at how far women’s sports in the U.S. have come since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights in sports at schools that receive federal funding.
"It was so exciting, wasn’t it," she said. "It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Read more:
- LSU stuns Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win title in record-setting finale
- LSU's Angel Reese defends gestures toward Iowa's Caitlin Clark
- In unpredictable NCAA Tournament, UConn not underestimating 'tough' San Diego State
- Adama Sanogo poised to add his name to UConn's legacy of elite big men
- 2023 NCAA championship game SDSU vs. UConn betting preview: Big, sharp bets
- NCAA Championship odds: San Diego State vs. UConn picks, predictions, best bets
- UConn vs. San Diego State predictions: Keys for each team, players to watch, more
- UConn looks to maintain focus ahead of match vs. underdog Aztecs
- UConn's dominance continues right into championship game
- For San Diego State, six seconds changed everything
- San Diego State's winning formula: Defense, physicality, toughness
- 2023 March Madness women's championship highlights: LSU wins historic first title2023 Women's National Title Game lines: Iowa vs. LSU odds, expert picks, Caitlin ClarkLSU upsets Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win title in record-setting finale
- How do you stop Caitlin Clark? Kim Mulkey, LSU face ultimate problem in title game2023 March Madness women's Final Four highlights: Iowa stuns unbeaten South CarolinaCaitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will play for a title
- 2023 Women's March Madness odds: Best Final Four, title bets; Caitlin ClarkWith Caitlin Clark running the show, Iowa's range is limitlessSouth Carolina's Dawn Staley not interested in coaching the men's game
- 2023 March Madness women's championship highlights: LSU wins historic first title2023 Women's National Title Game lines: Iowa vs. LSU odds, expert picks, Caitlin ClarkLSU upsets Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win title in record-setting finale
- How do you stop Caitlin Clark? Kim Mulkey, LSU face ultimate problem in title game2023 March Madness women's Final Four highlights: Iowa stuns unbeaten South CarolinaCaitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will play for a title
- 2023 Women's March Madness odds: Best Final Four, title bets; Caitlin ClarkWith Caitlin Clark running the show, Iowa's range is limitlessSouth Carolina's Dawn Staley not interested in coaching the men's game