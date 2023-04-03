Former Indiana coach Bob Knight reportedly hospitalized with acute illness
Former Indiana men's basketball coach Bob Knight was hospitalized Friday with an acute illness, according to multiple reports.
Knight is dealing with an acute illness and the hope is that he'll be able to return home soon, according to a message sent to former players obtained by the Indy Star.
Knight, 82, coached at Indiana for 29 seasons, winning three national titles and reaching five Final Fours. He also won 11 Big Ten regular-season titles before he was fired in 2000 for a confrontation he had with a student.
A year after his dismissal from Indiana, Knight became the head coach at Texas Tech. He coached there until the middle of the 2007-08 season, announcing his retirement in February 2008.
Knight, who began his coaching at Army, finished his coaching career with 902 wins, which was the most for a Division I men's basketball coach at the time.
Knight had a strained relationship with Indiana for nearly two decades following his firing. But he eventually moved back to Bloomington, Indiana and returned to Assembly Hall for a reunion during a Hoosiers game in 2020. He was reportedly a "weekly visitor" of the men's basketball team this season.
Knight was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.
- In an unpredictable tourney, UConn not underestimating Aztecs
- For San Diego State, 6 seconds changed everything with Final Four thriller
- LSU's stunning offensive show too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark
- UConn's dominance continues right into championship game
- From Ray Allen to Jordan Hawkins, the making of a UConn scoring machine
- Favored UConn is calm, confident back on big stage
- San Diego State rides formula of defense, physicality and toughness
- Unusual Final Four not likely a sign of things to come
- 2023 Men's NCAA Championship Game lines: UConn vs. San Diego State oddsLSU upsets Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win title in record-setting finaleUConn's dominance continues right into championship game
- For San Diego State, 6 seconds changed everything in Final Four thrillerIn unpredictable NCAA Tournament, UConn not underestimating 'tough' San Diego State2023 Final Four highlights: SDSU stuns FAU at buzzer to reach title game
- 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: By the numbers'FRAME IT': Best reactions to Lamont Butler’s Final Four buzzer-beater2023 March Madness Final Four highlights: Sanogo leads UConn to spot in title game
- 2023 Men's NCAA Championship Game lines: UConn vs. San Diego State oddsLSU upsets Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win title in record-setting finaleUConn's dominance continues right into championship game
- For San Diego State, 6 seconds changed everything in Final Four thrillerIn unpredictable NCAA Tournament, UConn not underestimating 'tough' San Diego State2023 Final Four highlights: SDSU stuns FAU at buzzer to reach title game
- 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: By the numbers'FRAME IT': Best reactions to Lamont Butler’s Final Four buzzer-beater2023 March Madness Final Four highlights: Sanogo leads UConn to spot in title game