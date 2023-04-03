College Basketball
College Basketball

Former Indiana coach Bob Knight reportedly hospitalized with acute illness

Updated Apr. 3, 2023 3:04 p.m. ET

Former Indiana men's basketball coach Bob Knight was hospitalized Friday with an acute illness, according to multiple reports. 

Knight is dealing with an acute illness and the hope is that he'll be able to return home soon, according to a message sent to former players obtained by the Indy Star

Knight, 82, coached at Indiana for 29 seasons, winning three national titles and reaching five Final Fours. He also won 11 Big Ten regular-season titles before he was fired in 2000 for a confrontation he had with a student.

A year after his dismissal from Indiana, Knight became the head coach at Texas Tech. He coached there until the middle of the 2007-08 season, announcing his retirement in February 2008. 

Knight, who began his coaching at Army, finished his coaching career with 902 wins, which was the most for a Division I men's basketball coach at the time.

Knight had a strained relationship with Indiana for nearly two decades following his firing. But he eventually moved back to Bloomington, Indiana and returned to Assembly Hall for a reunion during a Hoosiers game in 2020. He was reportedly a "weekly visitor" of the men's basketball team this season.

Knight was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Indiana Hoosiers
Big Ten
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes