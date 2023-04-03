College Basketball 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament national title: By the numbers Updated Apr. 3, 2023 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were two!

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated battle between 4-seed UConn and 5-seed San Diego State .

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies will be going for the fifth national championship in program history, while San Diego State is chasing its first title in program history, as well as the first for the Mountain West Conference.

With that, we've rounded up the numbers you need to know before the action gets underway in Houston.

GAMBLING NOTES

5-0: UConn is a perfect 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in this year's NCAA Tournament. On the other side, SDSU is 4-1 ATS in the tournament, with the lone non-cover game coming against 9-seed Florida Atlantic in the Final Four.

6-6: Favorites (UConn) are 6-6 ATS and 8-4 straight up (SU) in the national championship game since 2010. What's more, the team that wins the title game has covered the spread 20 of 22 times since 2000.

80-1: The Aztecs' odds to win the championship entering the tournament. If SDSU wins, that would be the second-longest pre-tournament odds of any national champion behind UConn in 2014 (95-1).

6-1-2: SDSU is 6-1-2 ATS and 9-0 SU in the second half since March 1.

11-1: Big East teams are 11-1 ATS and 8-4 SU in the national championship (since 1985). Since UConn’s first national championship in 1999, Big East teams are 7-0 ATS and 7-0 SU when making the title game.

OVERALL NOTES

All stats are in the seeding era (since 1979).

1: This will be the first national title game to feature a 4-seed (UConn) and a 5-seed (San Diego State). No. 4 seeds are 1-2 in the national title game, with the lone win coming from Kentucky in 1997.

0-3: The record of No. 5 seeds in the national title game, with all three of those appearances coming since 2000.

9-5: Big East teams' record all-time in the national championship game, including wins in the last seven appearances. The last Big East team to make the title game and lose was Syracuse (now in ACC) in 1996.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State (9:20 p.m. ET)

Matchup overview: UConn is 4-0 all time in the national title game, which is the best record of any team with a minimum of three appearances. The Huskies won their first title in 1999, and no other team has won more national titles since then. SDSU is the first Mountain West team to appear in the national title game.

4: UConn is the fourth 4-seed to make the national title game and the first since Michigan in 2013.

103: UConn has outscored its opponents by 103 points in the tournament, making the Huskies the seventh team all time with a point differential of at least 100 entering the title game. Of the previous six teams, five went on to win the title. The only exception was Duke, which lost to UConn in 1999.

20: Huskies star forward Adama Sanogo is the fourth player to average 20.0 points per game on 65% shooting in the tournament and make the national title game over the last 40 years.

6: UConn is the sixth team since 1985 to enter the national title game having won all five previous games by double digits.

50: How many 3-pointers the Huskies have made in the tournament, making UConn one of just nine teams to do so in a single tournament since 2015. Of the previous eight teams do so in that span, four of them went on to win the title.

18-0: UConn's record this season when scoring 80-plus points. The Huskies are averaging 79.8 PPG thus far in the tournament, the fourth-highest average behind Arizona State, Kansas and Kansas State.

4: SDSU is the fourth 5-seed to make the national title game and the first since Butler in 2010. With a win, the Aztecs would be first 5-seed to win the national championship in NCAA Tournament history.

1: SDSU is first team from California to appear in the national title game since UCLA in 2006. With a win, the Aztecs would be first team from California to win the national title since the Bruins did so in 1995.

10-1: SDSU's record this season when guard Matt Bradley scores 17-plus points.

22-0: SDSU's record this season when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer.

