National Football League 2023 NFL mock draft: Colin Cowherd's top 10 Updated Apr. 6, 2023 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NFL Draft is March 27-29. By now, we know who will likely be selected in the first round. We just don't know exactly when or where.

Some teams need a franchise quarterback while others are strictly eyeing linemen and defensive backs. All three groups are well represented in Colin Cowherd's mock draft of the top 10.

Which QBs land in Colin Cowherd's 2023 mock draft?

Let's get into his predictions!

1. Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

"This kid, you don't have to babysit him. He's a grown-up, sees the field, is accurate, and moves well. Yes, he's small, but he is the most complete quarterback available. Frank Reich played the position, and I believe he sees that. If I'm the GM, I'm giving my offensive coach the best quarterback."

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

"C.J. Stroud makes very few ugly mistakes. He's got the size. He's mobile enough. His comp is Jared Goff. Again, he moves the football, can make big plays, and is not going to give you a ton off-script, and defensive coaches don't necessarily like a quarterback that goes off-script."

ADVERTISEMENT

Panthers reportedly deciding between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young

3. Arizona Cardinals: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

"Listen, they [Arizona] had the second-worst scoring defense; you've got a division with a lot of smart offensive coaches, so I want the best defensive interior line prospect in years."

4. Las Vegas Raiders via Indianapolis Colts: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

"The Raiders move up. The Colts are rebuilding their team, and they get additional picks, so the Raiders move up from seven to four and take Will Levis. I have issues with Will Levis, but he is what Jimmy Garoppolo isn't; he's healthy, athletic and has a big arm. He'll have time to mature and develop behind Garropolo."

5. Seattle Seahawks: OLB Will Anderson, Alabama

"Pete and John Schneider are going to make a case that this kid led college football in sacks over the last two years — six more than any other player, and I believe that Pete Carroll believes it's a position of need, and he may be the best player in the draft."

6. Detroit Lions: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

"In a division where Detroit and Minnesota can score points, this organization has been bad defensively for years. They solved their cornerback issue in free agency. Now they solidify their pass rush."

7. Indianapolis Colts: LT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

"This kid is a monster. He's 315, has good feet, and is 6-foot-6 and a half. The Colts allowed the second-most sacks in the league last year, so it's a position of need. They've needed a left tackle for years, so they nab him."

8. Atlanta Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

"This defense needs work. Last season, they only had 17 takeaways all season, so they need some playmakers, and this kid, through special teams or defense, will get you the football. He's just a really big-time athlete. Maybe as impressive as any individual athlete in the draft."

9. Chicago Bears: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

"Fourteen sacks for this kid over the last two years, and the Bears defense had the fewest sacks and the fewest pressures in the league last season. He is an absolute position of need."

10. Philadelphia Eagles: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

"Philadelphia wants to protect Jalen Hurts, so I would go to the offensive line. You're good at receiver; you're good at quarterback; you're always good at tight end. My only concern is the offensive line, which is getting old."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share