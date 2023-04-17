National Football League Jalen Hurts signs extension with Eagles, will be highest-paid player in NFL history Updated Apr. 17, 2023 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A big payday is coming Jalen Hurts' way.

The star quarterback agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per multiple reports. Hurts will receive $180 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause as part of the deal, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Hurts, 24, is coming off a stellar third season in which he led the Eagles to an NFC title before losing in the Super Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 101.5 passer rating to go along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurts, who the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.

Philadelphia lost a handful of key contributors from its NFC title squad in free agency earlier this offseason. Four starters from the Eagles' defense (Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson) along with running back Miles Sanders signed deals elsewhere as free agents this offseason.

Hurts' extension is expected to be the first of at least a few major quarterback contract extensions this offseason, meaning he might not hold the biggest contract in league history honor for long. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who were also selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, are extension-eligible this offseason and both are reportedly negotiating extensions with their current squads.

Then, of course, there's Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP has been in a stalemate in contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens for the past year, leading him to hit free agency this offseason but with the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him. Jackson has reportedly asked for a fully guaranteed deal similar to the five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

While Watson received the most guaranteed money in a contract in NFL history, a couple of other quarterbacks signed bigger contracts on a per-year basis last offseason. Prior to Monday's news, Aaron Rodgers had the highest per-year salary due to the three-year, $150.8 million contract he signed with the Green Bay Packers last offseason. Kyler Murray had the second-highest annual salary in NFL history; he signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason.

