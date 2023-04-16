NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Larson finally breaks through at 'The Paperclip' Published Apr. 16, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson admits that he stinks at Martinsville Speedway.

"I've left here just mad — I've hated this place," he quipped. "I wished it would flood."

He could laugh about those feelings Sunday as he captured the NASCAR Cup Series race at the paper-clip-shaped 0.526-mile oval.

It was his first win in 17 starts at Martinsville, making it 16 tracks where he has earned his 21 Cup victories.

"The 10 years of struggling I've had here and to accomplish the win that we now have and the work — this was probably the first weekend I showed up here with a positive attitude," Larson said.

"It's such a tough track. That's why it means a lot."

Takeaways from Martinsville, where Joey Logano finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe:

Strategy The Key

NASCAR has reduced the downforce generated by Cup Series cars this year by 30 percent on short tracks and road courses in hopes of creating more passing.

While the race a couple of weeks ago at Richmond provided some optimism, drivers were still challenged at Martinsville.

When Anthony Alfredo had a wheel come off with 96 laps remaining, several drivers who had not made their final fuel stop were near the front and then another caution with 56 laps to go allowed drivers to play strategy of not pitting, taking only two fresh tires or taking four.

Larson was one of the strongest all day and he was one of those who took two tires. He was able to pass Logano, who had stayed out and finished second despite having run in the 20s much of the day.

NOCO 400 at Martinsville highlights Kyle Larson captured the checkered flag, his first career win at Martinsville.

Briscoe, who led 109 laps and took four tires, ended up fifth, a spot behind Hamlin, who appeared to be the driver to beat over portions of the second half of the race.

"When we lost the lead, that's where it all went downhill — it's really hard to pass," Briscoe said. "Unfortunate, but everybody knew we were here today."

Hamlin was maybe the most frustrated.

"It's either the package or the tires — you can't pass," Hamlin said. "Cars that I was lapping 10 laps before, we caught a caution, and I couldn't pass them for second. It's very difficult. ... Rarely does the car that dominates or the best car win simply because you can't control the race when you need to.

"At least we couldn't."

Briscoe Runs Well Injured

Briscoe ran well for the second consecutive week after breaking the middle finger on his left hand. He wore a brace so he was able to grip the wheel.

"Maybe I need to break another finger," Briscoe said. "It's kind of been the turning point for us all year long."

Briscoe will have surgery Monday. The earliest he could have gotten it was Wednesday before Martinsville and he wanted more time between the surgery and a race — he will just have to do a couple laps Saturday in qualifying at Talladega (teams don't practice there) before the race next Sunday.

Larson wins NOCO 400 Check out the final laps from Martinsville, where Kyle Larson pulled away for the victory.

Elliott's Return

Chase Elliott made his return after missing six races with a broken leg, and it seemed like a slog until the final 50 laps, where he finally was able to make some passes.

He said that didn't have anything to do with his leg but rather adjustments in his car. He finished 10th on a day where it appeared he would finish around 20th.

'About what I expected' Chase Elliott speaks after a top-10 finish in his first race back from injury.

"We struggled every run but the last one," Elliott said. "We finally got it going there at the end and I was able to make some passes and do things that I didn't really think I'd be capable of doing, or at least of us fixing it to that degree here at the race track."

Elliott said his leg was stiff, but he was not in pain following the race.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

