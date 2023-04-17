Major League Baseball MLB power rankings: Rays remain hot; Dodgers and Astros still sputtering Updated Apr. 17, 2023 8:09 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Injuries are piling up around the league, and the top team in baseball is not immune.

If the Tampa Bay Rays continue surging, it will have to happen without some of the elite rotation arms that helped guide them to their league-leading 2.54 ERA.

This week’s power rankings include the latest injury updates for each team.

1) Tampa Bay Rays (14-2; last week 4)

The 162-win dream is over. More concerning, Jeffrey Springs, who looked like one of baseball’s top pitchers through three starts, is now sidelined with an elbow injury that will likely have him joining starters Zach Eflin (back tightness) and Tyler Glasnow (oblique strain) on the IL. Luckily, the offense has mashed.

2) Atlanta Braves (12-4; last week No. 1)

After taking hits to the rotation, it’s now Atlanta’s position players who are suffering. Shortstop Orlando Arcia started the season with a 141 OPS+, but he’s out with a wrist fracture. Meanwhile, outfielder Michael Harris II’s back injury is bothersome enough that it doesn’t appear he’ll return from the injured list when he’s first eligible. Still, the Braves keep winning.

3) New York Yankees (10-6; LW 2)

See above. The Yankees are in a similar situation as the Braves, with a rotation that suffered early hits and a position-player group now dealing with its own absences. The latest blow is a hamstring strain that put Giancarlo Stanton on the IL after a hot start.

4) New York Mets (10-6; LW 5)

A veteran team tends to bring more aches and pains. The Mets know. Justin Verlander has yet to debut, and Max Scherzer had his own debut pushed back with back soreness. But, hey, it’s Brett Baty time!

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Pete Alonso surpassed Aaron Judge as the King of New York?

5) Toronto Blue Jays (10-6; LW 8)

The Blue Jays have stayed rather healthy, but Kevin Gausman is their only starting pitcher with an ERA under 4.50. Luckily, the team can score in bunches. Hyun Jin Ryu should provide a boost at some point this summer, and It’ll be interesting to see how they incorporate Mitch White when he recovers from elbow inflammation.

6) Minnesota Twins (10-6; LW 9)

The Twins’ pitching staff has them atop the AL Central. It has also made up for a team OPS that ranks behind every franchise other than the Royals and Tigers. The offense has been ravaged by injuries — Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis, Kyle Farmer, Joey Gallo and Alex Kirilloff are all on the IL — and should kick into gear as regulars return.

7) Milwaukee Brewers (11-5; LW 11)

Corbin Burnes looked like himself again with eight scoreless innings against the D-backs; but just as he found his form, fellow ace Brandon Woodruff went down. Woodruff is dealing with a sub-scapular strain in his pitching shoulder that will keep him out longer than the couple weeks the Brewers had initially hoped.

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez on the new pitch clock and the shift change

8) Houston Astros (7-9; LW 3)

Getting José Altuve and Michael Brantley back later this year will add more pop to the lineup. Until then, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez can’t be asked to do everything for a middling offense. José Abreu is still looking for his first homer as an Astro.

9) San Diego Padres (8-9; LW 6)

The Padres couldn’t have envisioned a losing record at this point, but the return of Fernando Tatís Jr. from suspension on April 20 should lift spirits. So will getting Joe Musgrove back when he recovers from a fractured big toe, which is expected to happen soon.

10) Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8; LW 7)

Every area of the Dodgers’ depth, which already took a hit this offseason, is getting tested. Starting pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Ryan Pepiot began the year sidelined. Daniel Hudson’s absence in the bullpen has been felt. Now, Will Smith is on the IL after dealing with concussion symptoms, leaving a void that won’t be easily replaced in a lighter Dodgers lineup.

11) Cleveland Guardians (9-7; LW 10)

The absence of Triston McKenzie is being felt. A year after Cleveland’s pitching staff led the Guardians to the American League Division Series, its rotation currently sports a 4.84 ERA that ranks 21st in the majors. Now, Aaron Civale is on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Guardians' José Ramírez launches a 420-foot homer vs. the Nationals

12) Seattle Mariners (8-8; LW 13)

The Mariners are down one of their top starters in Robbie Ray and top relievers in Andrés Muñoz. Yet they still boast one of the top pitching staffs in the game.

13) Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7; LW 17)

The bullpen has suffered a couple hits with injuries to Mark Melancon and Joe Mantiply, but the latter is expected back soon. An illness has placed designated hitter Kyle Lewis on the IL, but most of the D-backs’ top contributors have been on the field as they’ve zoomed atop the NL West.

14) Texas Rangers (9-6; LW 16)

Jon Gray absorbed a 109.3 mph line drive on the right forearm, but it looks like he’ll be OK. The same cannot be said for Corey Seager, whose left hamstring strain is serious enough that it appears he will miss at least a month. Still, the Rangers managed to take a series from the Astros without him.

15) Chicago Cubs (8-6; LW 19)

Seiya Suzuki is back from an oblique injury, and it sounds like Kyle Hendricks is close to making a rehab assignment. A healthy Cubs team just took two of three at Dodger Stadium.

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom & Cody Bellinger crush back-to-back HRs vs. Dodgers

16) St. Louis Cardinals (7-9; LW 12)

As one outfielder returns, another departs. Lars Nootbaar is back in action, but Alec Burleson, who’s been one of the Cardinals’ best hitters in the early going, had to leave Sunday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin. The bigger concern here is still a lackluster Cardinals pitching staff struggling without Adam Wainwright.

17) Los Angeles Angels (7-8; LW 15)

Ryan Tepera was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. On the bright side, that calls for the return of Andrew Wantz, who has been one of the most reliable relievers in the Angels’ bullpen.

18) Boston Red Sox (8-8; LW 18)

All good things must come to an end. Adam Duvall was the best hitter in baseball through eight games before fracturing his wrist. The Red Sox are getting healthier in other areas, however. Starter Garrett Whitlock is back from the injured list, and Brayan Bello is expected back Monday.

19) Baltimore Orioles (9-7; LW 21)

With a 5.27 team ERA, this is not a group built to sustain pitching absences. Starter Kyle Bradish exited his first start of the season after taking a comebacker off his foot, but he could be back before month’s end.

20) Philadelphia Phillies (6-10; LW 14)

The Phillies aren’t hitting many homers without Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall, but they still boast the second-best OPS in baseball. Pitching is another story, and Ranger Suárez’s expected return in the next few weeks from an elbow issue can’t come soon enough.

J.T. Realmuto golfs a home run as the Phillies extend their lead over the Reds

21) Chicago White Sox (6-10; LW 20)

Eloy Jimenez is back, but Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada are both sidelined. The bullpen has been abysmal without Liam Hendriks, and the list of pitching absences grew longer when Joe Kelly reportedly injured his groin jogging in as benches cleared against the Pirates.

22) Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7; LW 23)

Speaking of the aforementioned benches clearing, the fracas occurred after Oneil Cruz fractured his ankle. He is likely out for four months, taking some wind out of the sails of Pittsburgh’s strong start.

23) Miami Marlins (8-8; LW 25)

While the Marlins have suffered some pitching injuries, health is not to blame for an offense with a .689 OPS despite newcomer Luis Arráez slashing a ridiculous .471/.526/.647.

24) San Francisco Giants (5-9; LW 22)

The most significant moves the Giants made this offseason came in the outfield, but that depth is already being tested. Mitch Haniger and Austin Slater started the season (and remain) on the IL. Bryce Johnson is on the seven-day concussion IL, and now reigning All-Star Joc Pederson is on the injured list with wrist inflammation.

25) Cincinnati Reds (6-9; LW 24)

Everyone is awaiting Joey Votto’s return from shoulder surgery. After struggling at Triple-A Louisville and having his rehab stint paused early, that doesn’t appear particularly close.

26) Colorado Rockies (5-11; LW 26)

Rockies starters have a 5.45 ERA as a group despite Kyle Freeland’s sparkling 0.96 ERA through three starts. Now, the rotation moves forward without Germán Márquez, who was placed on the IL with forearm inflammation.

27) Detroit Tigers (5-9, LW 29)

The young pitchers in Detroit can’t seem to catch a break. Already missing Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, the Tigers added 25-year-old Matt Manning to the injured list with a fractured pinky that will likely keep him out more than a month.

Miguel Cabrera hits a walk-off single as the Tigers rally past the Giants

28) Washington Nationals (5-11; LW 28)

The hitting has been worse than the pitching, but Cade Cavalli undergoing Tommy John surgery is a real bummer.

29) Kansas City Royals (4-12; LW 27)

Kris Bubic’s success has been one of the few nice stories of the Royals’ early season. Now, that story pauses as he deals with a flexor strain in his forearm.

30) Oakland Athletics (3-13; LW 30)

Paul Blackburn (fingernail avulsion) could return before month’s end, though one man cannot fix a 7.60 team ERA.

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @ RowanKavner .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share