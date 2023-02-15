Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Sights and sounds
The Chiefs are parading through their home city once again.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. will celebrate their Super Bowl LVII title on Wednesday with a parade through Kansas City, their second such parade in four years.
The parade began at noon local time (1 p.m. ET) and is expected to last for 90 minutes before a rally will take place at Union Station.
Here are some of the sights and sounds from the Chiefs' celebration!
Mahomes, Kelce set the stage
Double celebration for a pair of Chiefs players
Willie Gay and Justin Reid have another reason to celebrate on Wednesday. It's both of their birthdays!
Fans showed up early!
Chiefs fans were already lining the streets hours before the parade began, turning downtown Kansas City into a sea of red.
Some even parked on the highway to make sure they got a good view of their favorite Chiefs stars.
Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles also made sure fans were ready to party Wednesday morning.
First Things First crew on the scene!
Chiefs superfan Nick Wright was not about to miss this parade.
Getting it started
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has the Lombardi Trophy on his float alongside Andy Reid to get things going.
What the MVP's float looks like
The Mahomes family looked ready to party at the start of the parade.
The zero sacks did get put on a t-shirt after all
The Chiefs' offensive line was especially proud of how they held the fearsome Eagles pass rush to zero sacks in the Super Bowl, with Orlando Brown even tweeting after the game to put the stat "on a f*****g t-shirt."
Turns out, teammate Creed Humphrey did just that.
Mahomes has some moves!
Donna Kelce front and center!
Chiefs fans going all out!
