National Football League 2024 NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Chargers' top 6 options at WR Updated Apr. 5, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET

Known for throwing the football since the days of "Air Coryell" led by Hall of Fame QB Dan Fouts, the Chargers need a big-play receiver after moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams due to salary cap restraints.

Fortunately for the Chargers, there's a deep and talented group of receivers available in this year's draft, which means that new head coach Jim Harbaugh has an opportunity to improve this position group.

Harbaugh, however, wasn't about to tip his hand during a press conference this week as the Bolts started offseason work.

"I'm excited to see that," Harbaugh told reporters when asked about the receiving talent in the draft. "But it's the same for every position. There's been some good conversations, but like I said, that's talk. Now, we get some action. We get to meet with guys and start on football."

After an uneven performance in his rookie season, Quentin Johnston, L.A.'s first-round selection last year, will be expected to take on a larger role in the offense and make a major jump in development in Year 2. Johnston's progression, along with the emergence of returnees Josh Palmer and Derius Davis, should help fill the void left by Allen and Williams.

Along with that, Harbaugh hired one of the best wide receiver coaches in the business in Sanjay Lal. But the Chargers still need to find some receiving help in the draft. In the first three rounds, they own the No. 5, No. 37 and No. 69 picks. Among their six other picks, they have two fourth-rounders and two seventh-rounders.

Let's take a closer look at six wide receiver prospects who could make sense for the Bolts.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Yes, Harbaugh is building this team through the trenches and will look to add a big body up front if the Chargers do not trade down from No. 5. However, he told reporters during the NFL owners meetings that the Chargers could have the top non-quarterback selection if the first four teams all take signal-callers.

That worked well for the Chargers in 2016, when quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz went in the first two picks, leaving the Bolts to select Ohio State pass rusher Joey Bosa.

If something similar happens this year, the Bolts would be wise to go with another Buckeye. Harrison could be the team's No. 1 receiver for the next decade — if the Cardinals pass on him, or trade their pick, at No. 4.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Harrison is the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., whom Harbaugh played with during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Plus, Harbaugh understands what type of dynamic playmaker Harrison is from facing him annually in the Big Game while coaching at Michigan.

Taking Harrison could negate some of the sting for QB Justin Herbert losing his security blanket when the Chargers traded Allen to the Bears.

Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. headline Nick’s NFL mock draft

Malik Nabers, LSU

If Harrison is gone by No. 5, Nabors makes sense for the Chargers because of his playmaking ability, and he would be a good complement to the field stretcher in Johnson.

At 6-foot and 200 pounds and timed at 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, Nabers is an explosive play waiting to happen. He finished with 89 receptions for 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season, averaging 17.6 yards per reception.

General manager Joe Hortiz and Lal were at LSU Pro Day. Nabers also visited with the Chargers in Los Angeles this week.

Could Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze be taken over Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

If the Chargers decide to trade down with a quarterback-needy team such as the Minnesota Vikings and obtain a second selection in the first round, Mitchell could make sense at the end of Day 1.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver ran an impressive 4.34 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a big play waiting to happen, averaging 15.4 yards per reception and finishing with 11 touchdowns in his final season with the Longhorns. Lal attended Texas Pro Day.

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

With Allen gone, the Chargers certainly could use a receiver who can line up in the slot and consistently make plays. At 6-foot and 186 pounds and with good quickness, McConkey could provide that ability, while also lining up on the perimeter at times in Greg Roman's offense.

Again, the Chargers are looking for receivers who provide versatility and are different from players they already have in the WR room. The Georgia product also comes from a winning culture and has made big plays in clutch moments.

McConkey makes a lot of sense for the Chargers at the top of the second round.

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Harbaugh is very familiar with Wilson from coaching him with the Wolverines. He would be an immediate fit in L.A.'s offense because not only can he make plays in the passing game, but he's also a willing blocker in the running game.

Further, Wilson showed talent as a playmaker in the red zone. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 16 receptions for 143 yards and nine touchdowns on 21 targets in the red zone over the past two seasons.

Why Joel Klatt believes Roman Wilson will be a great NFL WR

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

While Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan made big plays in Washington's offense, Polk was an underrated performer for the Huskies. He had 69 receptions for 1,169 receiving yards and nine scores last season.

Polk has decent size (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) and decent speed (4.52 40) and could be someone who can win contested catches regularly for Herbert. He would be a good option for the Chargers as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

