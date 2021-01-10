College Football How To Bet The CFP National Title Game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The most disjointed and difficult college football season will end with the crowning of a champion Monday night.

Will anything be able to stop the indomitable Alabama Crimson Tide from delivering coach Nick Saban the seventh national title of his career?

How will Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields be impacted by the injury he sustained in the Sugar Bowl as he attempts to lead the Buckeyes to another upset victory?

Can Bama cover the eight-point spread, will both teams combine for more than 75.5 points, and which other prop bets look enticing (all lines via FOX Bet)?

Our college football experts held court Sunday at noon ET to provide all those answers and discuss last-minute line movements and late injury updates.

FOX Sports college football reporter RJ Young and sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich dissected the matchup in rapid-fire fashion in a special edition of Talk The Line Q&A Edition for the College Football Playoff national championship.

RJ also has the angles covered for this juicy matchup, including a look at Jaylen Waddle's potential return for Alabama and Fields trying to finish his quest to bring the title back to Columbus.

Our experts attempted to answer as many questions as possible in a 30-minute show that is completely driven by the fans. (And for even more from even more of our experts, hear what Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Joel Klatt expect to see on Monday.)

Over the course of the show, fans asked: Which players will show out on both offense and defense?

On the offensive side of the ball, Dr. Matt Provencher stopped by to give his thoughts on Jaylen Waddle's potential impact. With all the uncertainty heading into the game, Panayotovich is calling the offensive MVP a "straight roulette play" but is leaning toward a Bama standout.

On defense, he's got his eyes on a linebacker at +550. Check it out in this video:

Meanwhile, Young's looking at Fields to continue his relentless playoff form, while he thinks "the Terminator" could be the game's defensive standout for Alabama.

And no title game discussion can be had without talking about the quarterback matchup. After Dr. Matt's breakdown of Fields' injury, Sammy P explains why he'd roll with Fields over Mac Jones based on the Buckeye QB's toughness.

And RJ agrees, pointing to a story Fields' father told Young about Fields passing up a professional baseball opportunity in order to pursue football.

