USC's Caleb Williams says he's a 'big fan' of Washington WR Rome Odunze
USC star and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ran into a player that he's a "big fan" of on his flight to Detroit for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft — Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who joked that he would get the assumed first overall pick to Michigan safely.
Odunze served as Washington's No. 1 wide receiver for the better part of the past two seasons, averaging 83.5 receptions for 1,392.5 yards and 10 touchdowns per season over that span. His efforts last season came in a No. 2 Washington run that saw it reach the College Football Playoff championship game before losing to No. 1 Michigan.
Odunze, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers are competing to be the first wide receiver off the board in Thursday's NFL draft; Williams is expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4
Michigan's Alex Orji embodies demeanor of starting QB; will it translate to wins?
Jim Harbaugh delivers on promise, gets 15-0 national championship tattoo
-
Michigan to host Texas in Week 2 on FOX: Is there a talent gap between the two teams?
2024 NFL Draft RB rankings: No clear stars, but deep top 10 prospects
Michigan spring game takeaways: Donovan Edwards' year to shine
-
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10 prospects
2024 NFL Draft OT rankings: Scouting the best tackle class in 20-plus years
How Shedeur Sanders stacks up against other 2025 NFL Draft QB prospects
-
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4
Michigan's Alex Orji embodies demeanor of starting QB; will it translate to wins?
Jim Harbaugh delivers on promise, gets 15-0 national championship tattoo
-
Michigan to host Texas in Week 2 on FOX: Is there a talent gap between the two teams?
2024 NFL Draft RB rankings: No clear stars, but deep top 10 prospects
Michigan spring game takeaways: Donovan Edwards' year to shine
-
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10 prospects
2024 NFL Draft OT rankings: Scouting the best tackle class in 20-plus years
How Shedeur Sanders stacks up against other 2025 NFL Draft QB prospects