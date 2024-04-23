College Football USC's Caleb Williams says he's a 'big fan' of Washington WR Rome Odunze Published Apr. 23, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC star and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ran into a player that he's a "big fan" of on his flight to Detroit for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft — Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who joked that he would get the assumed first overall pick to Michigan safely.

Odunze served as Washington's No. 1 wide receiver for the better part of the past two seasons, averaging 83.5 receptions for 1,392.5 yards and 10 touchdowns per season over that span. His efforts last season came in a No. 2 Washington run that saw it reach the College Football Playoff championship game before losing to No. 1 Michigan.

Odunze, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers are competing to be the first wide receiver off the board in Thursday's NFL draft; Williams is expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

