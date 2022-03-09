College Basketball Bracket Forecast: Auburn, Arizona, Baylor and Gonzaga remain top seeds 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A riveting conference tournament week will culminate in perhaps the most anticipated Sunday of the college basketball season.

And with just a few days remaining before Selection Sunday, FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy has a new-look bracket handy as the NCAA Tournament draws closer.

Auburn (27-4), Baylor (26-5), Arizona (28-3) and Gonzaga (26-3) remain atop their respective regions as No. 1 seeds in DeCourcy's projection, while Kansas (25-6), Duke (26-5), Kentucky (25-6) and Wisconsin (24-6) all command the two-seed for the second week in a row.

The Big Ten has the most representatives in DeCourcy's compilation, leading the way with eight teams, while the Big East trails just behind at seven. The Big 12 and SEC are third with six teams each, while the ACC has five, Mountain West has four, and Pac-12, WCC and AAC boast three apiece.

On the outside looking in, Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma and Virginia Commonwealth comprise DeCourcy's "First Four Out" quartet, while Rutgers, Southern Methodist, Wyoming and Xavier make up his "Last Four In."

Here's DeCourcy's full breakdown:

