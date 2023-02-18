College Basketball College basketball moments: Michigan hosts Michigan State in wake of tragedy just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan hosts Michigan State Saturday evening (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in a meeting that carries far more significance than a typical basketball game.

This is the first time the Spartans will take the floor since a gunman killed three people and injured five others on the East Lansing campus Monday.

The Spartans' game scheduled for Wednesday was canceled in the wake of the tragedy, and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo instead spoke that night at a vigil for the victims, saying in part, "We will learn to find joy once again."

The following day, Izzo expressed gratitude to Michigan for its support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I greatly appreciated the support I've gotten from the University of Michigan, the way their university has stood up," he said. "Does it help? Of course, it helps."

These are the top moments from Saturday night:

Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State women's team returns to action

Michigan State women’s basketball players wiped away tears as they stood shoulder to shoulder during a moment of silence before losing to No. 8 Maryland 66-61 on Saturday, less than a week after three students were killed in a shooting on campus.

It was a difficult day for the players and coaches alike.

Pregame scene

Michigan provided shirts to fans that expressed support to their rivals prior to the game. Michigan's players also wore the shirts during their warmups.

Heartfelt words from Tom Izzo

The Michigan State head coach gave a touching message to the Michigan State community prior to tip-off.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State come together after school shooting Tom Izzo speaks on the Michigan State Spartans after a shooting claimed the lives of three students and sent five to the hospital.

Spartan Strong

Green and yellow fused together as one prior to the game to commemorate the lives altered by the events.

Bring the Hause down

Sharpshooter Joey Hauser got things going for the Spartans, netting nothing but net as he pulled up for the opening two.

Jumpin' on a Jett

There's plenty of skill all over the court, and freshman Jett Howard put his skillset on display with this pretty stepback jay.

POUND it down!

We can't tell which was more electric: The throw-down by Malik Hall, or Gus Johnson's lively call. Either way, each was enough to send chills down the spine.

A moment of a silence

The state of Michigan was a one-man band during this magnificent rendition of Michigan State's Alma Mater by Michigan's pep band.

Hall pass

No hall monitor in the world could stop Malik Hall from waltzing this runway to the rim, and he used the open lane to bring the boom on a massive finish inside.

Moving forward

Coach Izzo discussed how the University community could rebuild and go on following the shooting.

Move the rock

Juwan Howard's troupe prides itself on ball movement. One would think that this display of team chemistry made him especially proud.

And this tremendous hustle play from Kobe Bufkin cut the score to three just before the half.

It's a Michigan thing

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had a message of unity for the entire state in wake of the shooting.

Juwan Howard on Michigan standing united with Michigan State: 'It's about the entire state pulling together' Michigan Wolverines Head Coach Juwan Howard spoke on supporting Michigan State Spartans' after a campus shooting.

Knees up!

The big fella Hunter Dickinson is the heart and soul of what Michigan basketball does. The constant double-double threat reared his head to open up the first half with this rim-rattling dunk.

Keep fighting

There was no quit in the Wolverines offense on its first few possessions. Jett Howard found pay dirt in a big spot again for his squad as he tapped home a crucial basket, keeping Michigan close.

A reflection on the night it happened

Izzo shared more poignant words on how the shooting affected him and his famil.

Tom Izzo reflects on the Michigan State shooting Tom Izzo speaks on the Michigan State Spartans coming together in wake of the school shooting and explains his son's close call.

Stay tuned for updates from the night.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Michigan Wolverines Michigan State Spartans

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more