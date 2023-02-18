College basketball moments: Michigan hosts Michigan State in wake of tragedy
Michigan hosts Michigan State Saturday evening (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in a meeting that carries far more significance than a typical basketball game.
This is the first time the Spartans will take the floor since a gunman killed three people and injured five others on the East Lansing campus Monday.
The Spartans' game scheduled for Wednesday was canceled in the wake of the tragedy, and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo instead spoke that night at a vigil for the victims, saying in part, "We will learn to find joy once again."
The following day, Izzo expressed gratitude to Michigan for its support.
"I greatly appreciated the support I've gotten from the University of Michigan, the way their university has stood up," he said. "Does it help? Of course, it helps."
These are the top moments from Saturday night:
Michigan State women's team returns to action
Michigan State women’s basketball players wiped away tears as they stood shoulder to shoulder during a moment of silence before losing to No. 8 Maryland 66-61 on Saturday, less than a week after three students were killed in a shooting on campus.
It was a difficult day for the players and coaches alike.
Pregame scene
Michigan provided shirts to fans that expressed support to their rivals prior to the game. Michigan's players also wore the shirts during their warmups.
Heartfelt words from Tom Izzo
The Michigan State head coach gave a touching message to the Michigan State community prior to tip-off.
Spartan Strong
Green and yellow fused together as one prior to the game to commemorate the lives altered by the events.
Bring the Hause down
Sharpshooter Joey Hauser got things going for the Spartans, netting nothing but net as he pulled up for the opening two.
Jumpin' on a Jett
There's plenty of skill all over the court, and freshman Jett Howard put his skillset on display with this pretty stepback jay.
POUND it down!
We can't tell which was more electric: The throw-down by Malik Hall, or Gus Johnson's lively call. Either way, each was enough to send chills down the spine.
A moment of a silence
The state of Michigan was a one-man band during this magnificent rendition of Michigan State's Alma Mater by Michigan's pep band.
Hall pass
No hall monitor in the world could stop Malik Hall from waltzing this runway to the rim, and he used the open lane to bring the boom on a massive finish inside.
Moving forward
Coach Izzo discussed how the University community could rebuild and go on following the shooting.
Move the rock
Juwan Howard's troupe prides itself on ball movement. One would think that this display of team chemistry made him especially proud.
And this tremendous hustle play from Kobe Bufkin cut the score to three just before the half.
It's a Michigan thing
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had a message of unity for the entire state in wake of the shooting.
Juwan Howard on Michigan standing united with Michigan State: 'It's about the entire state pulling together'
Knees up!
The big fella Hunter Dickinson is the heart and soul of what Michigan basketball does. The constant double-double threat reared his head to open up the first half with this rim-rattling dunk.
Keep fighting
There was no quit in the Wolverines offense on its first few possessions. Jett Howard found pay dirt in a big spot again for his squad as he tapped home a crucial basket, keeping Michigan close.
A reflection on the night it happened
Izzo shared more poignant words on how the shooting affected him and his famil.
