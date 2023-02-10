College Basketball College basketball tiers: Tyger Campbell, Marcus Carr among top playmakers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Lead guards, playmakers, floor generals. These are the players who can help a team win a game or make a Final Four run. They are critical to a team's success late in the season.

So, for this week’s edition of our tiers, we’re going to take the top-20 playmakers in the country and divide them into two groups. Of course, it’s easy to pick and challenge the list. I’m sure there are players not listed who might fit the "lead guard" category, but remember, we’re in an era where the definition of positions is a bit loosely constructed.

Andy Katz shares his list of top playmakers in college basketball

Here is who I believe can help carry their squad to significant wins late in the season.

Tier 1: The best of the best

Tyger Campbell, UCLA: Campbell shows no fear in big-game situations, and he has got Final Four experience. He is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game, but it's what he does off the court that separates him from the rest. Campbell has a tremendous relationship with his team and can be counted on to lead.

Marcus Carr, Texas: After spending his freshman year at Pitt and then the next two seasons at Minnesota, Carr made the decision to transfer to Texas ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. He came back for a second season in Austin and has become an even better leader. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior has shared the backcourt with Sir’Jabari Rice and Tyrese Hunter, but Carr is a big-game player.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State: Nowell is the "1" in the 1-2 punch with Keyontae Johnson. The two Kansas State standouts have played a massive role in the Wildcats' turnaround this season under Jerome Tang. Nowell has been a big-time scorer and hasn’t shied away from any moment. His 36-point outing in a 116-103 win over Texas back on Jan. 3 was one of the top individual performances in college basketball this year.

Souley Boum, Xavier: Sean Miller needed an impact lead guard, and he got one in the UTEP transfer. Boum has stepped up his game to be one of the toughest matchups in the Big East for opposing defenses. The Musketeers' senior guard is putting up 16.3 points per contest, which ranks third in the Big East.

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: Pickett is a matchup nightmare in the Big Ten. He’s a big point guard who can post, make 3s, drive, dish and defend. He’s the one reason the Nittany Lions have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette: Kolek has a shot to be the Big East MVP. He has led the surprising Golden Eagles all season, averaging 11.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Shaka Smart has an extension of his coaching on the floor.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana: Hood-Schifino is an immense talent who is only scratching the surface. Expect him to have a major impact throughout the final stretch of the season. The 6-foot-6 freshman standout is going to be a big-time player in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.

Jahmir Young, Maryland: Young transferred in from Charlotte and has been in sync with Kevin Willard from day one. He is the type of player that doesn’t shy away from the big moments in any game. Young can get the Terps in the NCAA Tournament.

Kerr Kriisa, Arizona: Kriisa’s presence is always known on the floor at both ends. He can be a pest, but in a good way. He’s always around the action. The 6-foot-3 junior guard backs up his boisterous voice with his exceptional passing and purposeful play in each possession.

Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s: Mahaney hit a game-winner to beat BYU in Provo and was the best guard on the floor in a win over Gonzaga. He’s been a sensational freshman for the Gaels, who are undefeated in WCC play. Mahaney adapted quickly to Randy Bennett’s suffocating defense and cutting offense.

Jalen Hood-Schifino makes a layup to extend Indiana's lead

Tier 2: Next in line

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee: The Vols want the ball in Zeigler's hands late in games. He’s a player who has strong leadership skills, can make late free throws and runs a good game.

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest: Appleby has been a dynamic scorer for Steve Forbes' team. The senior guard is averaging 18.7 points and 6.2 assists per game this season, and he can make big-time shots, no matter the timing of the game.

Braden Smith, Purdue: Smith came in as a freshman and didn’t wilt one bit. He is the floor general for the top-ranked team in the nation. Smith has taken on the roll of being a tough defender, facilitator and overall extension of Matt Painter.

Antoine Davis, Detroit: Davis is one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball history. He could have left Detroit for a higher level, but he remained committed to playing for his dad, Mike Davis. The senior guard currently sits at 3,339 total points, which is just 268 points away from Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record.

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts: Abmas got Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 during the bubble tournament. He’s poised to deliver another run to a Summit League title this March as the Golden Eagles currently sit at 10-0 in conference play.

Yuri Collins, Saint Louis: Collins is an assist machine. The 6-foot floor general is averaging over 10 assists per game, and he had 20 in a game earlier this season. The Billikens are in contention for the A-10 title. If they can get into the field, Collins could definitely be a difference maker.

Kihei Clark, Virginia: Clark has a national championship on his résumé. He’s trying to deliver another ACC title, too. Clark, who averages 11.4 points and six assists per game for the Cavaliers, is a steady hand for Tony Bennett’s club.

Jaelen House, New Mexico: The Lobos are in contention in the Mountain West because of House’s leadership. He has handled big moments and had a seamless transition playing for Richard Pitino. He is averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Lobos.

Damion Baugh, TCU: Baugh has played well off of Mike Miles Jr., and is one of the main reasons the Horned Frogs will be back in the NCAA Tournament this year. He is putting up 13 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while leading TCU to a 17-7 record.

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State: Hoggard compliments Tyson Walker perfectly for the Spartans. Walker is more of a scorer, while Hoggard is more of a facilitator. He can sense the timing of making a shot that matters or a pass that could be a difference-maker for the Spartans.

A.J. Hoggard caps off eight-point run with a 3-pointer

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on the Big Ten Network, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

