NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble

Welcome to the top-seed line, Tennessee.

Following their eighth win in the past nine games, the Volunteers find themselves as a newly-minted No. 1 seed in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy 's updated NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections, which were released Friday. They are joined by Purdue , Houston and Alabama on the 1-line.

Jerome Tang's Kansas State squad, which appeared as a No. 1 seed in Tuesday's tournament projections, dropped to the 2-line following an 80-76 loss at Iowa State. Joining K-State on the 2-line is Arizona , Kansas and UCLA . The Wildcats have won three in a row, while the Jayhawks and Bruins are trying to put an end to a midseason slump.

Zach Freemantle and the Xavier Musketeers continue to build their lead in the Big East standings, now sitting at 9-1 in conference play following an impressive 82-79 win over UConn Wednesday night. Xavier moved up to a No. 3 seed in DeCourcy's latest projections, joined by Iowa State, Virginia and Texas.

Gonzaga , Marquette , Baylor and TCU make up the No. 4 seeds.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with nine bids, followed by seven from the ACC . The Big 12 and SEC have six teams represented. The Big East has five teams in DeCourcy's latest projections, while the Pac-12 and Mountain West have four teams represented. The WCC and American each have two.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Wisconsin, Kentucky , Creighton and Nevada as the last four teams in, with Wake Forest , Texas A&M, Utah and Penn State on the outside looking in.

