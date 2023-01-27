College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble

1 hour ago

Welcome to the top-seed line, Tennessee.

Following their eighth win in the past nine games, the Volunteers find themselves as a newly-minted No. 1 seed in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections, which were released Friday. They are joined by Purdue, Houston and Alabama on the 1-line.

Jerome Tang's Kansas State squad, which appeared as a No. 1 seed in Tuesday's tournament projections, dropped to the 2-line following an 80-76 loss at Iowa State. Joining K-State on the 2-line is Arizona, Kansas and UCLA. The Wildcats have won three in a row, while the Jayhawks and Bruins are trying to put an end to a midseason slump.

Zach Freemantle and the Xavier Musketeers continue to build their lead in the Big East standings, now sitting at 9-1 in conference play following an impressive 82-79 win over UConn Wednesday night. Xavier moved up to a No. 3 seed in DeCourcy's latest projections, joined by Iowa State, Virginia and Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzaga, Marquette, Baylor and TCU make up the No. 4 seeds.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with nine bids, followed by seven from the ACC. The Big 12 and SEC have six teams represented. The Big East has five teams in DeCourcy's latest projections, while the Pac-12 and Mountain West have four teams represented. The WCC and American each have two.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Wisconsin, Kentucky, Creighton and Nevada as the last four teams in, with Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Utah and Penn State on the outside looking in.

Read more:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
College Basketball

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

2 hours ago
Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'
College Basketball

Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'

2 hours ago
What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX

3 hours ago
College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs
College Basketball

College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs

5 hours ago
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
College Basketball

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes