2023 NCAA Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bids
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is fast approaching.
Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.
Those who don't win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the NCAA tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 12.
In the meantime, we'll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.
Total Bids: 68
Automatic Bids Clinched: 0
Bids Remaining: 68
[The latest NCAA Tournament bracket forecast from Mike DeCourcy]
Schedule of Conference Tournaments, with dates, location and automatic bid winners:
1. ASUN: February 27-March 5, at campus sites
2. Horizon League: February 28-March 7, at campus sites and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis
3. Patriot League: February 28-March 8, at campus sites
4. Sun Belt: February 28-March 6, at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
5. Ohio Valley: March 1-4, at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
6. Big South: March 1-5, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte
7. Northeast: March 1-7, at campus sites
8. Missouri Valley: March 2-5, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis
9. West Coast: March 2-7, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas
10. Southern: March 3-6, at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina
11. CAA: March 3-7, at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
12. Summit League: March 3-7, at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
13. Big Sky: March 4-8, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
14. America East: March 4-11, at campus sites
15. Southland: March 5-8, at Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
16. ACC: March 7-11, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
17. MAAC: March 7-11, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
18. Big West: March 7-11, at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
19. WAC: March 7-11, at Michelob ULTRA Arena & Orleans Arena in Las Vegas
20. Atlantic 10: March 7-12, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn
21. Big 12: March 8-11, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
22. Big East: March 8-11, at Madison Square Garden in New York (on FOX)
23. Conference USA: March 8-11, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
24. MEAC: March 8-11, at Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
25. Mountain West: March 8-11 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas
26. Pac-12: March 8-11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
27. SWAC: March 8-11, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
28. Big Ten: March 8-12, at United Center in Chicago
29. SEC: March 8-12, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
30. MAC: March 9-11, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
31. American Athletic: March 9-12, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
32. Ivy League: March 11-12, at Jadwin Gym at Princeton University
