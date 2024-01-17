College Basketball 2024 Big East Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels Published Jan. 17, 2024 1:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 13-16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Big East Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 13 - First Round

Game 1: 8 seed vs. 9 seed - 4 p.m. (FS1)

Game 2: 7 seed vs. 10 seed - 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Game 3: 6 seed vs. 11 seed - 9 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, March 14 - Quarterfinals

Game 4: 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner - 12 p.m. (FS1)

Game 5: 4 seed vs. 5 seed - 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Game 6: 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner - 7 p.m. (FS1)

Game 7: 3 seed vs. Game 3 winner - 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, March 15 - Semi-finals

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner - 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner - 8 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 16 - Championship

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner - 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Big East Tournament Bracket

The Big East basketball season is in full swing and will wrap up on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Check out our Big East standings for the latest bracket seeding information.

