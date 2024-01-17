College Basketball
2024 Big East Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels

Published Jan. 17, 2024

The 2024 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 13-16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Big East Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 13 - First Round

  • Game 1: 8 seed vs. 9 seed - 4 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 2: 7 seed vs. 10 seed - 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 3: 6 seed vs. 11 seed - 9 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, March 14 - Quarterfinals

  • Game 4: 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner - 12 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 5: 4 seed vs. 5 seed - 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 6: 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner - 7 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 7: 3 seed vs. Game 3 winner - 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, March 15 - Semi-finals

  • Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner - 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
  • Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner - 8 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 16 - Championship

  • Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner - 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Big East Tournament Bracket

The Big East basketball season is in full swing and will wrap up on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Check out our Big East standings for the latest bracket seeding information.

