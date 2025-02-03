College Basketball
The College Basketball Crown on FOX: Everything to know about the postseason tournament
The College Basketball Crown on FOX: Everything to know about the postseason tournament

Updated Feb. 3, 2025

Get your popcorn ready, college hoops fans! A new, reimagined postseason college basketball tournament is coming to FOX this spring.

The College Basketball Crown, a 16-team men's postseason tournament, will take place from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas and will air on FOX and FS1.

The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants. Teams that did not participate for the NCAA Tournament will be eligible for the event, with two automatic qualifiers coming from each participating conference, and additional teams chosen by a select committee.

Here is a look at everything to know ahead of the tournament:

What is "The College Basketball Crown?"

The College Basketball Crown is a 16-team men's postseason tournament that will feature teams that were not selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

When and where does it take place?

The College Basketball Crown will take place from March 31 to April 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Where can I watch the event?

The College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1.

How will the teams be chosen to participate in the event?

The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East Conference, in addition to at-large participants. Two automatic qualifiers will come from each participating conference, and additional teams will be chosen by a select committee.

How do I purchase tickets to the event?

Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Tickets can be purchased here.

