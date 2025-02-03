The College Basketball Crown on FOX: Everything to know about the postseason tournament
Get your popcorn ready, college hoops fans! A new, reimagined postseason college basketball tournament is coming to FOX this spring.
The College Basketball Crown, a 16-team men's postseason tournament, will take place from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas and will air on FOX and FS1.
The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants. Teams that did not participate for the NCAA Tournament will be eligible for the event, with two automatic qualifiers coming from each participating conference, and additional teams chosen by a select committee.
Here is a look at everything to know ahead of the tournament:
What is "The College Basketball Crown?"
The College Basketball Crown is a 16-team men's postseason tournament that will feature teams that were not selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament.
When and where does it take place?
The College Basketball Crown will take place from March 31 to April 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Where can I watch the event?
The College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1.
How will the teams be chosen to participate in the event?
The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East Conference, in addition to at-large participants. Two automatic qualifiers will come from each participating conference, and additional teams will be chosen by a select committee.
How do I purchase tickets to the event?
Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Tickets can be purchased here.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
College basketball rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech make big jump, Kentucky falls
Bobby Hurley waves Arizona State players off court after loss to Arizona
John Calipari's Revenge: Hall of Famer gets last laugh in return to Rupp Arena
-
Solo Ball's big night powers No. 25 UConn to 77-69 road win at No. 9 Marquette
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Houston rising, North Carolina on the bubble
Texas Tech BB coach on controversial foul: Let's 'call Patrick Mahomes and ask him'
-
Big East basketball reset: What's wrong with UConn? Key to success for Marquette?
Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
-
College basketball rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech make big jump, Kentucky falls
Bobby Hurley waves Arizona State players off court after loss to Arizona
John Calipari's Revenge: Hall of Famer gets last laugh in return to Rupp Arena
-
Solo Ball's big night powers No. 25 UConn to 77-69 road win at No. 9 Marquette
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Houston rising, North Carolina on the bubble
Texas Tech BB coach on controversial foul: Let's 'call Patrick Mahomes and ask him'
-
Big East basketball reset: What's wrong with UConn? Key to success for Marquette?
Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase