College Basketball
Despite 8-0 Start, Tom Izzo Says Michigan State Still Needs To 'Get Better'
College Basketball

Despite 8-0 Start, Tom Izzo Says Michigan State Still Needs To 'Get Better'

Updated Dec. 3, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET

Tom Izzo knows Michigan State has a unique quality that's given them a head start on their opponents, and yet he still believes they're only scratching the surface.

"Everybody's got so many new players, and we don't," Izzo said on Tuesday. 

The Spartans' continuity has played a significant part in their 8-0 start and their 71-52 win over Iowa — a team that, unlike Michigan State, has a completely overhauled roster. Multiple years in the program have helped Jeremy Fears Jr. get off to a blazing hot start and look like one of the best point guards in the country. Experience allows big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper to play alongside one another. Chemistry helps Coen Carr understand how to read his teammates' passes on the many high-flying lobs he's caught in this young season. 

The Spartans returners are flourishing and using their time together to beat newly built teams such as Kentucky and Arkansas. But, while Michigan State might be surging, Izzo wants to make one thing clear: They're not peaking.

"I think we're going to get better, too," he said. "That is an issue right now that I don't want to get too high or too low on because this is a product, and it is too early. Give me a buzz in the middle of December, and I'll tell you what I think."

In a college basketball era where many of Izzo's peers have opted to go a different route, the old-school coach continues to rely on in-house development, just like fellow Big Ten coach, Matt Painter with Purdue. But that is a season-long process, too. 

"I still feel like we're a couple of weeks away from figuring out who's really good, who's good and who's not as good."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Michigan State Spartans
Big Ten
College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes